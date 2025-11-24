Music executive Don Jazzy dismissed claims that he evaded the law in the UK after an early-career car accident

The Mavin founder explained in a disclaimer that he police impounded his vehicle and why he left it behind

The Mavin boss urges fans not to panic, sharing the humorous side of the incident

Music mogul Don Jazzy has addressed rumours suggesting he once evaded arrest in the United Kingdom after a car accident early in his career.

The claim came from his former associate, Bankulli, who recounted the incident during a recent event, implying that Don Jazzy fled the scene to avoid police consequences.

Bankulli’s account described a dramatic scenario where the producer allegedly removed the car’s plate number and ran away, citing financial practicality over legality.

Don Jazzy dismisses claims that he evaded the law in the UK after an early-career car accident. Photos: Don Jazzy.

He suggested that the cost to retrieve the vehicle was higher than repairing it, framing it as a survival move while Don Jazzy was still building his career in London.

Responding on 𝕏, Don Jazzy cleared the air, saying that the story shared was not entirely accurate. According to him, he did not flee.

The police arrived at the scene, and he waited for them to administer a breathalyser test to confirm he wasn’t under the influence of alcohol.

The music producer, who recently spoke about buying a private jet, revealed that the authorities impounded the vehicle after confirming he wasn’t drunk.

He explained his decision to leave the car behind was a practical one: the fine to reclaim the vehicle exceeded its value.

He wrote,

“Lol no panic. It’s been so long, so he doesn’t remember the story exactly. I actually waited for the police. They came and gave me a breathalyser to determine if I was drunk. I wasn’t, but the car was impounded. The fine to collect the car back was more than the cheap car, so I left it with them lol.”

Read the tweet here:

Netizens react to Don Jazzy's disclaimer

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@AimThaMachine_:

"98% of Nigerian Police have never seen a breathalyzer before in their lives. They don't even think of using a breathalyzer during the scene of an accident. If them don smell your mouth, e don finish."

@incredibledude9:

"I was wondering…this can’t be the full story, because removing the number plate changes nothing. They can still trace the owner through the chassis number and ANPR cameras."

@Solarinze_:

"That's how a good business man reasons. Why use pay more when you can get a better car with less of that."

@Kaydeyofficial:

"Then why tell the story at all if he wasn’t sure of the details, na so people dey put people for problem."

Don Jazzy explains that the police impounded his vehicle and why he left it behind. Photo: Don Jazzy.

Don Jazzy sends N5m to struggling mum

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that Don Jazzy made headlines after he gifted a young lady N5 million to buy a car.

Don Jazzy shared a post on his Instagram page in which he asked fans to ask for things in his comment section and promised to randomly grant their requests.

A lady on Instagram, @Lydia_collectionz, also tried her luck in the comment section by asking the Mavin Records boss for one of his old cars because she needed a vehicle for her children’s school runs.

