Natasha Osaworu Idibia, the wife of music icon 2Baba, openly declared her admiration for Priscilla Ojo and her husband, Juma Jux

The Edo State politician took to her Instagram Story, sharing lovely photographs of the couple along with a sweet message

Legit.ng reports that Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux have been buzzing since their extravagant multi-city wedding earlier this year

Natasha Osaworu Idibia, the wife of veteran singer 2baba, has praised Priscilla Ojo and her husband, Juma Jux.

Natasha shared images of the young couple on her Instagram Story, along with a nice note expressing her appreciation for them.

The politician claimed that, although she had never met the pair, she adores them.

She went on to say that she admires Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux because they are such a laid-back and pleasant couple.

"God, I love this couple. I don’t know them, but I love them. It’s simply natural and easy," she wrote.

Although the young couple has yet to respond to the comment, Juma Jux stated that he had purchased a multimillion-dollar mansion in Kenya.

Legit.ng earlier reported that it was a moment of celebration for the Tanzanian singer and his wife as they acquired a new home in Nairobi, Kenya.

On Thursday, November 26, the couple finally confirmed the rumours about their new mansion in Nairobi, days after the news emerged online.

In a joint Instagram post, Jux and Priscilla shared a video showing how they arrived at their new house.

In addition to the ambiance, the mansion also features other facilities, including a massive swimming pool.

Applauding the designers, the couple promised to give their fans a view of the interior of their new home soon.

"We asked, they delivered! 🏠🇰🇪 @fine_urban_co_interiors_ltd gives the best deals 💼 and when it comes to luxury, style, and uniqueness, they are always on point. They’re not just building spaces; they’re crafting masterpieces. Stay tuned for the interior video reveal," they wrote in the caption of the video.

In related news, Legit.ng recently reported that Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo also bought a Cybertruck for their three-month-old, Rakeem.

Meanwhile, 2baba stepped into a new chapter of fatherhood as he and his new wife, Natasha Osawaru, have reportedly welcomed their first child together.

The news made its way across social platforms on Friday evening after Natasha, an Edo state lawmaker, was reportedly seen at a hospital, believed to be where she delivered her baby.

However, according to The PUNCH, Natasha took to her Facebook page to clear all doubts. In her brief post, she dropped just three words that carried enormous weight:

“It’s a girl.”

2baba and Natasha tied the knot privately in August, months after the singer confirmed in January that his over-a-decade-long marriage to actress Annie Macaulay had come to an end.

The musician, one of Africa’s most celebrated entertainers, is already a father of seven children with three different women.

The newest addition marks baby number eight, adding another layer to his already diverse family tree.

2baba and new wife Natasha Osawaru, trend

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian music legend 2Baba and his new wife made headlines on blogs following a recent event they attended.

A video, which captured how both the musician and the Edo state lawmaker behaved at the event, trended on social media.

Netizens were more engrossed with the ensemble Natsaha wore for the occasion, triggering numerous reactions across social media platforms.

