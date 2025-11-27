Singer Juma Jux and his wife, Priscilla Ojo, have acquired a massive mansion in Nairobi, Kenya

The couple recently shared a fun video showing how they arrived at their new home on social media

They also gave fans a sneak peek of the exterior of their new house, stirring reactions from celebrities, fans, and followers

It is a moment of celebration for Tanzanian singer Juma Jux and his wife, Priscilla Ojo, as they acquire a new home in Nairobi, Kenya.

On Thursday, November 26, the couple finally confirmed the rumours about their new mansion in Nairobi, days after the news emerged online.

Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo show their new house in Nairobi. Credit: itspriscy

Source: Instagram

In a joint Instagram post, Jux and Priscilla shared a video showing how they arrived at their new house.

In addition to the ambiance, the mansion also features other facilities, including a massive swimming pool.

Applauding the designers, the couple promised to give their fans a view of the interior of their new home soon.

"We asked, they delivered! 🏠🇰🇪 @fine_urban_co_interiors_ltd gives the best deals 💼 and when it comes to luxury, style, and uniqueness, they are always on point. They’re not just building spaces; they’re crafting masterpieces. Stay tuned for the interior video reveal," they wrote in the caption of the video.

In related news, Legit.ng recently reported that Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo also bought a Cybertruck for their three-month-old, Rakeem.

Congratulatory messages pour in for Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo. Credit: itspriscy

Source: Instagram

The video showing the moment Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo arrived at their new mansion in Kenya is below:

Congratulations pour in for Juma Jux, wife

Legit.ng compiled some of the messages from celebrities as well as fans and followers. Read them below:

enioluwaofficial reacted:

"Please let's have our family reunion in the new house! thanks!"

iam_fadi3 commented:

"I see Regina Daniel liking this post! This is how it supposed be normally."

cutie_jux_priscy said:

"You think Mr JJ was capping when he said Am touching money that never seen.. Celebration forever my favorite celebrity couple."

layoleoyatogun said:

"Power couple making power moves, taking power steps."

snob.mastory said:

"I love you until I see myself as if I am them, I love you till I see myself as though I don't love them well, all this because I love you. I wish to see you live one day. Please continue to be healthy, may my dream come true. May God continue to grant you the permission of life. I love you Priscy (Nigeria to Groly Jux."

abikegrocerystore said:

"Opor it’s heavy for hand congratulations Rakeem parents."

abasigerardprince commented:

"Just by looking at this couple, they are so happy without even needing to explain it."

Priscilla, son mark Juma Jux's birthday

Legit.ng previously reported that Priscilla and her son showed that they missed nothing from her husband’s birthday celebration.

In a viral video, Iyabo Ojo's daughter specially marked the occasion with their son in Canada.

She was seen dancing with her baby as fans were delighted after watching the clip and extended warm wishes to the new family, praying for many more celebrations together.

Source: Legit.ng