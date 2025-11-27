Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo Unveil Their Luxury New Mansion in Kenya, Video Goes Viral
- Singer Juma Jux and his wife, Priscilla Ojo, have acquired a massive mansion in Nairobi, Kenya
- The couple recently shared a fun video showing how they arrived at their new home on social media
- They also gave fans a sneak peek of the exterior of their new house, stirring reactions from celebrities, fans, and followers
It is a moment of celebration for Tanzanian singer Juma Jux and his wife, Priscilla Ojo, as they acquire a new home in Nairobi, Kenya.
On Thursday, November 26, the couple finally confirmed the rumours about their new mansion in Nairobi, days after the news emerged online.
In a joint Instagram post, Jux and Priscilla shared a video showing how they arrived at their new house.
In addition to the ambiance, the mansion also features other facilities, including a massive swimming pool.
Applauding the designers, the couple promised to give their fans a view of the interior of their new home soon.
"We asked, they delivered! 🏠🇰🇪 @fine_urban_co_interiors_ltd gives the best deals 💼 and when it comes to luxury, style, and uniqueness, they are always on point. They’re not just building spaces; they’re crafting masterpieces. Stay tuned for the interior video reveal," they wrote in the caption of the video.
In related news, Legit.ng recently reported that Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo also bought a Cybertruck for their three-month-old, Rakeem.
The video showing the moment Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo arrived at their new mansion in Kenya is below:
Congratulations pour in for Juma Jux, wife
Legit.ng compiled some of the messages from celebrities as well as fans and followers. Read them below:
enioluwaofficial reacted:
"Please let's have our family reunion in the new house! thanks!"
iam_fadi3 commented:
"I see Regina Daniel liking this post! This is how it supposed be normally."
cutie_jux_priscy said:
"You think Mr JJ was capping when he said Am touching money that never seen.. Celebration forever my favorite celebrity couple."
layoleoyatogun said:
"Power couple making power moves, taking power steps."
snob.mastory said:
"I love you until I see myself as if I am them, I love you till I see myself as though I don't love them well, all this because I love you. I wish to see you live one day. Please continue to be healthy, may my dream come true. May God continue to grant you the permission of life. I love you Priscy (Nigeria to Groly Jux."
abikegrocerystore said:
"Opor it’s heavy for hand congratulations Rakeem parents."
abasigerardprince commented:
"Just by looking at this couple, they are so happy without even needing to explain it."
Priscilla, son mark Juma Jux's birthday
Legit.ng previously reported that Priscilla and her son showed that they missed nothing from her husband’s birthday celebration.
In a viral video, Iyabo Ojo's daughter specially marked the occasion with their son in Canada.
She was seen dancing with her baby as fans were delighted after watching the clip and extended warm wishes to the new family, praying for many more celebrations together.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng