Iyabo Ojo has shared a video showing how she welcomed her daughter, Tanzanian husband, and son back to Nigeria

In the clip, traditional dancers and drummers were seen at the actress's house, accompanied by a large crowd

A variety of assorted foods were displayed on the table, with fruits used to greet them upon their arrival from Tanzania to Nigeria

After hosting a lavish ceremony for their baby when he turned 40 days old in Tanzania, Priscilla, Juma Jux, and Rakeem have finally visited Nigeria.



In a video shared by Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo on her Instagram page, she organised a surprise welcome for her daughter and her family upon their return.

The surprise welcome took place at the actress's house, where a large crowd was gathered. Traditional drummers and singers stood behind the door as Priscilla entered, followed by her husband, who was carrying their son, Rakeem.



Priscilla was clearly surprised to find so many people in the house when she walked in.

Priscilla, Jumas Jux dance to music



In the video, the joyful couple was seen dancing to a version of Juma Jux's song "Ayo Mi Tide," performed by a lady brought in to entertain them.



Juma Jux was dancing in a Nigerian style while the guests formed a circle around them.

As soon as Juma Jux entered the house, Priscilla quickly covered his head with a cloth to prevent the crowd from taking pictures of his face.



It is worth noting that a few days ago, Priscilla was backlashed over what she introduced to her less them two-month-old baby.

In the clip, Rakeem was seen watching a cartoon on a large screen. Many frowned at it and warned the young mother on how to handle her son.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Iyabo Ojo's video

Reactions have trailed the beautiful video shared by the actress about her daughter and son-in-law. Here are comments below:

Priscilla, Rakeem mark Juma Jux's birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Priscilla and her son showed that they missed nothing from her husband’s birthday celebration, despite not being physically present with him.

In a viral video, the happy mother shared a video capturing how she specially marked the occasion with their son in Canada.

She was seen dancing with her baby as fans were delighted after watching the clip and extended warm wishes to the new family, praying for many more celebrations together.

