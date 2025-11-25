Priscilla and Juma Jux recently celebrated the three-month milestone since welcoming their son, Rakeem, and shared videos online

In one of the clips, the brand influencer and businesswoman showcased the luxury ride they got for their little baby

Fans were impressed, congratulating the couple and sharing their thoughts on the way they are raising him

A beautiful video shared by Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, has warmed the hearts of her fans.

The brand influencer and businesswoman, along with her Tanzanian husband, Juma Jux, celebrated the third month of welcoming their son, Rakeem.

In the video, Priscilla showed the room decorated in Cocomelon-inspired colors and objects.

The couple also bought a Cybertruck for their three-month-old, which Priscilla unboxed in one of the videos. The Cybertruck was neatly parked beside the bed as Priscilla placed her baby in it.

Rakeem gets customised plate number

In the recording, Priscilla and Juma Jux revealed a special plate number for their son, Rakeem. The plate had his name, "Rakeem," boldly written on it.

Lemon-green ballons decorated the car before Priscilla placed the little boy inside. She made sure to keep his face hidden from the prying eyes of her fans in the video.

Priscilla, Juma Jux buy other gifts for son

To mark his three-month milestone, Rakeem’s parents also got other toys and gifts, which were placed on his bed in the nursery.

A white goodie bag on the bed contained the other gifts the singer and his wife bought for Rakeem on his special day.

Recall that Juma Jux and Priscilla came to Lagos a few weeks ago, where they were welcomed with great celebration.

Before travelling from Tanzania to Nigeria, they staged a 40-day prayer and celebration for their little boy.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Priscilla's video

Reactions have trailed a video shared by the brand influencer and her husband as their baby clock three months. Many congratulated them and gushed over the way they are raising the little boy. Here are comments below:

@ flourishnitro reacted:

"Have watched this video 10times, lol so beautiful and peaceful to watch."

@rallys_closet shared:

"Happy 3 month prince Rakeem we love you , God bless and keep.you safe IJMN AMEN.'

@cutie_jux_priscy wrote:

"Happy three months our prince charming Rakeem Ayomide I love the ay Priscilla and her husband are taking care of that liite boy."

@mizvicoush said:

"My boy is driving cyber truck, yesterday baby Prince Rakeem, love you little champion."

Priscilla, Rakeem mark Juma Jux's birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Priscilla and her son showed that they missed nothing from her husband’s birthday celebration, despite not being physically present with him.

In a viral video, the happy mother shared a video capturing how she specially marked the occasion with their son in Canada.

She was seen dancing with her baby as fans were delighted after watching the clip and extended warm wishes to the new family, praying for many more celebrations together.

