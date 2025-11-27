Social media influencer GehGeh has shared loved-up pictures and a video with a lady on his social media pages

He also fueled the rumours about his relationship with her with a cryptic caption he added to the post

His posts have, however, sparked controversy online as netizens shared diverse comments, with many expressing their disappointment

Social media personality and self-proclaimed financial expert GehGeh has ignited reactions online after sharing adorable pictures and a video of him and a lady identified as Tracy Obahor.

While one of the pictures showed GehGeh hugging the lady, a video showing their public display of affection, as he appeared to make moves to kiss her in a car, further raised eyebrows.

GehGeh hints at his relationship status. Credit: officialgehgeh

Source: Instagram

In the caption of the video, GehGeh, who called on Nigerians, dropped a hint about his relationship status, claiming he had fallen in love.

"Nigerians make una come o, I don fall in love," GehGeh wrote in the caption.

While GehGeh's post appeared to be for a movie shoot, as Obahor is a producer, some Nigerians have, however, read meanings into the influencer's post as they air their disappointment.

GehGeh and lady pose as lovers in video. Credit: officialgehgeh

Source: Instagram

Slide the post below to see GehGeh's loved-up pictures and video with a lady:

Nigerians tackle GehGeh

Some netizens, especially men, recalled GehGeh's teachings in his series of videos, kicking against relationships, as they criticised him for not practising what he preached.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

rsu_campus_blog said:

"Country dey spoil u dey fall in love."

nornor_obi commented:

"Gehgeh I give you 24hours to take down this video ☹️ I am highly disappointed in you."

osita__micheal said:

"If you check well you go see say geh geh day practice watin e day preach 😂CHCEK the bby hair."

victoradere reacted:

"you betrayed yourself."

bellak_comedy said:

"Ahhhhh after i left my girlfriend because of your advice mentor am finished."

mujaheed__yalawa__ wrote:

"Na Movie Una Dey Shoot."

spatakos said:

"You don mislead us. No be you Dey shout fear women when you broke, small change enter now you don love up. No worries we go pour you water when she breaks your heart carry all your money go."

mc_shortman91 said:

"I wan go beg my ex gheghe na bad person."

uwaoma82 said:

"I give you 24hrs to delete this post and render an apology to all the members and students of ghe ghe university."

djreeves_uk8701 reacted:

"Geh Geh, so you get girlfriend and you Dey mislead us… you better practice what you preach if not I’m giving you 48 hours to take this pictures down …Attaaasssaaa."

Why Geh Geh slammed Don Jazzy

Legit.ng recalls reporting that GehGeh expressed disappointment in Rema's N105 million donation to a Christ Embassy church.

He stated that the Calm Down crooner made an unwise decision because the church was already rich.

GehGeh said it was the poor masses that should benefit from his benevolence and instructed Don Jazzy to tell Rema to request a refund.

Source: Legit.ng