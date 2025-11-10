GehGeh has reacted to the ongoing crisis rocking Regina Daniels' marriage to Ned Nwoko

He appeared on the Honest Bunch podcast, where he spoke about the politician and praised him

GehGeh’s appearance on the show also caused a buzz, with fans sharing their thoughts on the video

Social media financial expert Emmanuel Obruste, better known as GehGeh, generated a buzz with his appearance and comments on the Honest Bunch podcast.

The content creator was recently a guest on the podcast, where he spoke about Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko's marriage.

The embattled couple has been going through a marital crisis that has captured the attention of Nigerians and celebrities on social media.

In the video making the rounds, GehGeh was seen wearing his Chancellor regalia as the founder of GehGeh University of Wisdom.

One of the hosts of the show first commented on his unique attire, and in response, GehGeh noted that he was there to celebrate Ned Nwoko and congratulate the politician. According to him, Ned Nwoko has been practicing what GehGeh preaches.

GehGeh shares more about his teachings

Speaking further, GehGeh explained that it's not about claiming to be students of his university, but about practicing what he preaches.

He referred to Ned Nwoko as a student of his university who has made him proud through his actions amid the marriage crisis.

GehGeh also added that some people have been claiming to be his students just so they can be recognized as "men."

Recall that since GehGeh launched his university, several celebrities have been spotted joining his class and taking notes. A few months ago, Davido's loyal aide, Isreal DMW, was seen attending one of GehGeh's classes with some friends.

Since Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko’s ordeal began, GehGeh has also reacted. He was seen preparing to send a certificate to Ned Nwoko for his role in his marriage. He mentioned that he would be mailing the certificate and explained why he was awarding it to him.

In his words:

"I want to appreciate Ned Nwoko, he really dey practice wetin I dey preach. When people talk say I be GehGeh student, you dey practice wetin I preach, abi you just want people to say you be man."

What fans said about GehGeh's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video. Here are comments below:

@blvck_blizzy reacted:

"The fact that grown up men and women talk about people’s pain amaze me so sos much."

@tochi_lifestyle said:

"Na so madness dey start."

@gago_west_ commented:

"This one go first pepper, them for Toto."

@calebzee12 shared:

"Ned can be me, Ned can be u, Ned can be ur father, Ned can be brother Ned can be ur uncle, Ned can be ur husband."

Geh Geh slams Don Jazzy over donation

Legit.ng had reported that the content creator, was pissed off when he heard that Afrobeats singer, Rema, donated N105 million to a Christ Embassy church.

He stated that the Hehehe crooner did not make a wise decision because the church was already rich and did not need his money.

Geh Geh said it was the poor masses that should benefit from his benevolence and instructed Don Jazzy to tell Rema to collect back the donation.

