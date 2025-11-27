Regina Daniels' brother, Sammy West, recently returned to the Abuja magistrate court weeks after he was granted bail

He posted a video that captured him, alongside his wife, in a courtroom, as well as a clip of Regina and their elder brother in the UK

Sammy West also dropped a caption that stirred mixed reactions on social media, with many applauding him

On Wednesday, November 26, Sammy West, the brother of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, returned to the Magistrate Court in Dutse, Abuja, amid his legal case allegedly involving his sister's estranged husband, Ned Nwoko.

Recall that Sammy was granted bail on Monday, November 10, 2023, after spending several days in detention.

Legit.ng reported that Regina's brother was remanded in Keffi Prison by the Magistrate Court and was later transferred to Suleja Prison.

He was arrested in Lagos over his alleged involvement in the ongoing, messy breakup between his sister and Senator Ned Nwoko.

Sharing a video of himself alongside his wife in court, along with a clip of Regina and their elder brother Sweezy in the UK, Sammy wrote in a caption,

"Your siblings are vibing in the UK while you go for court case."

Legit.ng recently reported that the actress flew out of Nigeria to the UK onboard a commercial plane.

Sammy West, however, added that family comes first for him.

The video Sammy West shared is below:

Reactions as Regina Daniels' brother returns to court

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

ugwumba.vivian said:

"See as court be like government school classroom mtcheww."

engr._royal said:

"Make everybody dey hail you here, my own be say return every fortune Ned fed you with and the ones you stole/inherited simple."

vivians_kiddies_thrift_empire said:

"What is your offense????? You defended your sister ooooo. Chaiiiiii"

__ijele reacted:

"This lawyer go fit do him work sha?? With dis kind suit."

mazi_mpaejima commented:

"Why your in-law go carry you go court nah you be him wife ?"

flamezshyne said:

"If I was the one I would do even worse Omo family before everything ooooooo Abi Ned want tell me say he go watch person do his sister anyhow Mtchew omo nawa oooooo…….. Omo bro Sammy victory is all yours jaweeee."

binah_lfcbabe commented:

"So they'll arrest and take people like you, who stood up for family to court. Yet they can't arrest kidnappers in your country Nigeria."

bello5659 said:

"Thank God Gina is out of the country bcos na she epa dey target, u guys are really wise."

wots.blog reacted:

Ona don forget ona family for Ned house oh! Instead Ona to make peace with Ona helper and find a better way to diss him

