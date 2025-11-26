A Nigerian man has thrilled social media users with his marching skills during his NYSC orientation camping

A Nigerian man thrilled social media users with his marching skills which he displayed during his NYSC orientation.

The man happily shared the video which shows that she was the parade commander at the NYSC orientation camp in Ondo state.

In the video he posted, the 'corper,' identified as @distinguishedking001 marched like a soldier during the parade.

Social media users have expressed satisfaction after seeing how he performed his role as the parade commander. Also, people noticed how he wore his khaki like a high waist trouser.

He said:

"NYSC swearing in and oat taking ceremony was a success. Now I dedicate all my Nysc parade to my brother late Seaman Sammy JONAH who went to be with the Lord a few months ago after being involved in a ghastly motor accident. your memories are ever fresh dear brother ❤️ remain in your honour till we meet to part no more."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of NYSC member in Ondo camp

@Magnificent Hussle said:

"If you like serve Nigeria with all your strength work no dey o."

@Her Exçellency said:

"I first burst laugh before I enter comment section."

@Gram said:

"Nah wetin una dey go through because of 77k be this?"

@Bima fashion said:

"How come the people he greeted no burst laugh abeg."

@Joseph said:

"Why the guy go come tie belt reach him belle now."

@CHIZIMUZO said:

"Kai this man deserve to be promoted in rank and sent straight to the north to stay in front line against the bandits."

@Shuga_winnie said:

"This one don chop sour bean wey dem give am for kitchen come Dey misbehave."

@NE-NE said:

"That's the standard bruh. All of you are joining army soon."

@awani_toma said:

"I'm too unserious for this, I fit burst laugh make them shoot me."

@zinnyhope3 said:

"Bro be like you be first graduate for your family."

@V said:

"Na from here Army general suppose con pack una go army barracks ooo… e be like una go fit do the work well."

@Haven Curated said:

"If I dey here Ehn I swear I am goin to laugh."

@onlyonefeco said:

"No be your papa work ooo, over serious Dey worry you."

@SonOfGrace_ said:

"After this parade him go realize say him still be civilian."

@Anonymous said:

"Is this actually necessary? I nor sabi match oo."

@Damilola said:

"Which kind high waist trouser be this one."

