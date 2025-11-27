Actress Anita Joseph has finally spoken amid allegations that her husband, MC Fish, left their home following a marital dispute

A filmmaker had claimed the entertainer packed his bags and moved out, sparking widespread speculation online

Anita responded with a short but weighty message, leaving many wondering what is truly happening behind the scenes.

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has broken her silence after online rumours alleged that her marriage to her younger husband, MC Fish, may be experiencing a major crisis.

The actress’ response came hours after filmmaker Stanley Ontop claimed that MC Fish had left their matrimonial home for another woman and that Anita allegedly threw out his bags during the dispute.

The allegation quickly spread, drawing intense attention to the couple’s relationship.

Anita Joseph speaks amid allegations that her husband, MC Fish, left their home following a marital dispute. Photos: @realanitajoseph/IG.

Hours later, the actress took to her Instagram page to share her first official post since the rumour started circulating.

In what many have described as a deeply symbolic message, the actress wrote:

“The Lord has kept my portion. Shalom!”

@gorgeous_becky8:

"I like this song who sang it but seems I can hear Anita’s voice,oh confusion"

@amakapwhiteberry19:

"😍😍😍😍😍 @realanitajoseph Mother Hen, I have missed all your aka's. Please do and bring them back Biko... Mother Hen of all the aka's"

teemama540:

"This woman is called to serve in God's vineyard we shouldn't expect an unequal yoking. Her gift of prophecy is so high she hasn't even started. She is a great woman of God. Her own kind of calling is one that she can't even run away from."

@inisco_starrealtor:

"Kindly receive my virtual hug 🫂 you are a lovely soul ❤️ never change for anyone"

@shugar_liz:

"Love and light in his words when the time is right i they lord will mk it beautiful"

@china_bubbles:

"If your marriage has ended, relax and move on. You don’t need anyone’s sympathy."

@ellasweet998:

"If you invest so much time praying for husband 😂😂devil go use nite do arrangee for you and e go badddd ooo 😂if moni no break ur heart man for do am 😂sorry oo"

@julimorr_cake_empire:

"This too shall pass, Shalom"

@ada_anioma:

"Anita that year when nollywood be nollywood anita dey hot like fire🔥 😂 dey hot like smokey jollof rice wey still dey ontop fire"

@ebang_baltasar:

"Sharrap …naso una Dey use God, Christianity and holiness take Dey deceive people ….you celebrities and influencers keep giving us reasons not to marry …all of una just Dey end una marriage and divorceup"

Stanley Ontop claims that Anita Joseph's husband packed his bags and moved out of their house. @therealanitajoseph/IG.

Anita Joseph preaches in church

Legit.ng earlier reported that social media was thrown into a frenzy following a clip of Anita preaching in church.

The actress was spotted on a church pulpit in a long dress and a matching scarf, preaching passionately.

Her video has now caused so many reactions online, with her fans and social media users giving their hot takes.

