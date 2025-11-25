Nigerian music superstar Olamide has revealed a surprising habit he can’t give up, despite his immense wealth

The YBNL boss made this revelation during a recent media chat on Ada’s Room podcast, as the video went viral

Baddo’s remarks highlighted that no amount of fame or fortune had changed his love for the simple things he admired

In a recent interview, popular Nigerian rapper Olamide revealed that no matter how affluent he is, he will never quit drinking Garri Ijebu, a popular cassava flakes dish.

Rapper Olamide, the YBNL boss, revealed this to everyone while appearing as a guest on Ada's Room, an audio-visual podcast.

This comes after rapper Olamide captivated the hearts of his fans and followers by shutting down the 12,500-capacity OVO Arena in London and performing on stage alongside Seyi Vibez and Asake, among others.

During the interview, Olamide, the "Billionaire Club" hitmaker, stated that he wishes people could request a hot slap from him because many people online are so disrespectful.

Olamide stated that he enjoys drinking Garri Ijebu with cold water and accompanying it with peanuts.

The singer continued that people accused him of being shy, but he is not, as he disclosed that he merely laid back to help upcoming artists establish themselves in the highly competitive music industry.

Olamide went on to say that as an artist, his goal is to constantly produce something that he will still love in ten years as much as his fans do today.

Watch the video below:

In a previous report, Olamide opened up about his relationship with one of his former record label signees, Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake.

In 2024, Asake unfollowed everyone at YBNL and even deleted his Instagram account, sparking speculation about his exit from the label.

However, neither Asake nor Olamide commented on the situation at the time. Asake also shunned a show organised by Olamide in 2024, leading many to conclude that he was no longer with the record label.

During the interview with BBC Africa, Olamide addressed the conversations around Asake's exit from YBNL.

When asked about the kind of relationship he still shares with Asake, he stated that they are family. The music star explained that he doesn't mix business with personal life and explained that he shares the same kind of relationship with others who have left his record label. He also referred to Asake as his brother.

In his words:

"We are family still. He is my brother for life. After business, life goes on; it is never personal. It is always the same with all the people who left."

Olamide talks about his London show

When asked about his plans for his show at the OVO Arena Wembley on Sunday, November 23, 2025, Olamide smiled and said it was going to be "carnal."

He added that fans should expect to see a Lagos-style party in London that day.

Olamide Adedeji was also asked how he balances the business side of his career with his creative work.

According to him, he involves his team in the business aspect. The music star, who recently celebrated Seyi Tinubu on his birthday, noted that while combining the two has not been easy, having a good team has allowed him to focus more on the creative side.

Reactions trail Olamide's comments about insecurity

Legit.ng earlier reported that Olamide joined his colleagues in reacting to the growing insecurity in Nigeria following the viral video of the CAC church attack in Kwara state.

He warned that what happened both in Kebbi and Kwara states should not become the norm, while offering his condolences to the families affected by the attack.

However, many were not impressed by post. They criticised the singer, with some pointing out that he was among those who endorsed the APC.

