Olamide was spotted pausing his show to attend to a fan who wasn’t feeling well

The music star performed at the OVO Arena Wembley in London over the weekend, with many in attendance

Fans shared their thoughts on Olamide's gesture, comparing it to Burna Boy's actions

Nigerian singer Olamide Adedeji warmed the hearts of his fans after a video surfaced showing what he did during his concert in the UK.

The music star staged a concert at the OVO Arena Wembley in London, and videos from the event quickly made their way online.

In one of the clips, Olamide was performing when his attention was drawn to a fan who wasn’t feeling well.

The music star, who recently spoke out about insecurity in Nigeria, stopped his performance. He called on security personnel to assist the fan and waited for their response.

Olamide points to sick fan at the show

In the recording, Olamide is heard telling those assisting the sick fan to act quickly.

He pointed to the area where the fan was and asked if everything was okay before continuing with his show.

Fans react to Olamide's gesture

Reactions followed the music star's gesture, with many mentioning Burna Boy's name, tagging him, and claiming he would never have reacted the same way.

They argued that if it had been Burna Boy, he would have kicked the fan out of the concert instead of showing concern.

A few fans praised Olamide for his empathy, adding that his actions would be remembered for a long time.

A similar incident with Burna Boy

Recall that a few weeks ago, Burna Boy also stopped his show midway to eject a fan and her companion.

The lady, who had fallen asleep during the concert, was asked to leave, with Burna Boy threatening to stop the show if she didn’t.

Hours after the video went viral, the lady explained that she had recently lost her daughter and was still grieving the loss.

See the video here:

What fans said about Olamide's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the music star speaking about a sick fan at his show. Herr her comments below:

@man_lyk_ola stated:

"And the lady was a white lady, I hope she's okay wherever she is."

@mayorcash26 shared:

"But the other guy will send them out cos they’re sleeping not knowing what’s up."

@AimLEGEND_ commented:

"This thing he did, will go very far. Every of his show will be filled because people will see and say, this is someone with human decency, empathy and kindness. Sadly, Burna Boy will keep getting strays for acting without kindness or empathy."

@hillcrestfo wrote:

"Burna will kick him away, he doesn't care. One man mopol."

@ParodyChef said:

"If na Burna Boy he 4 say make the person dey go house."

Reactions trail Olamide's comments about insecurity

Legit.ng earlier reported that Olamide joined his colleagues in reacting to the growing insecurity in Nigeria following the viral video of the CAC church attack in Kwara state.

He warned that what happened both in Kebbi and Kwara states should not become the norm, while offering his condolences to the families affected by the attack. However, many were not impressed by post. They criticised the singer, with some pointing out that he was among those who endorsed the APC.

