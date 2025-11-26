Drama unfolded online as Nigerian artists Olamide and Portable found themselves at the center of an unexpected controversy on TikTok live

During the live session, Portable openly slammed Olamide and made allegations against the YBNL boss

Fans watching the live stream were quick to react as Olamide appeared visibly surprised by Portable’s remarks

A video went viral showing Nigerian rapper Olamide silently watching as controversial singer Portable criticised him.

In the clip, Olamide, who was sitting next to media personality Tunde Perry during a TikTok live session, appeared cool and unbothered as Portable yelled at him over claims that the YBNL boss dislikes him and did not show up for his song video or call him for his UK show.

Portable stuns viewers with bold insult to Olamide on live. Credit: @portablebaeby, @olamide

Source: Instagram

While the comments persisted, Tunde Perry, who was with Olamide, was heard imploring the rapper to remain calm and ignore the situation.

Portable accused Olamide of bringing him international stardom with their smash song Zazu, but failing to support him in the way he expected.

He also stated that Olamide preferred to send a pre-recorded video for their collaboration rather than appearing in person. Olamide, on the other hand, remained calm, observing the outbursts without replying or expressing outrage.

The video elicited varied comments online, with some complimenting Olamide's maturity and others criticising Portable for disrespecting someone who helped him flourish in the industry.

Watch the video below:

In a previous report, Portable has a with a recent outburst in which he claims Olamide will one day regret not signing him.

In a lengthy letter posted online, the artist claimed he was destined for worldwide fame despite difficulties and professional disagreements.

Portable stated that his career difficulties have ultimately worked in his favour, claiming that he has created an international fan base and gained backing from overseas colleagues like Skepta.

According to him, he is an artist who rose from "local rapper" to international stardom through perseverance and divine intervention.

He accused unnamed individuals of trying to hinder his growth. He alleged that people who had previously supported him turned against him because he refused to act foolishly or be exploited.

Olamide caught off guard during Portable’s shocking live rant. Credit: @olamide, @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Olamide, Portable trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

olosho_offcp said:

"Portable don fight all him helper na only Sketpta remain lol 😂😂😂😂."

solutekk said:

"E dey pain portable as badoo no carry him go UK😂."

marbrynstiches_

"😂😂😂portable don fight all him helpers finish."

only1ho2

"Loyalty pass juju 💯 🔞."

truthful__aia

"E good as they no invite am. He for say they know say show no go blow without am na why they invite am. 😂"

tosin.capital said:

"I like as baddoo no invite am na very ungrateful guy be that Portable."

joshbaba01 said:

"Olamide just dey hiss😂."

ibroo_khaleel said:

"Na jealousy just dey worry portable nothing else."

mhazter_surd said:

"Portable ; Music 60%, behavior -888%."

4twenty_west said:

"Watin portable no Dey do for upcoming artist na hin he dey always request for from people wey pass am too.. very ungrateful fellow."

da01___01 said:

"Ori portable tu ma Lago again 😂😂."

sweetwater0001 said:

"That boy na oloriburuku, Make him go join bandit, ingrate."

smartboi614 said:

"Maturity is not by age at all."

quadriadesola__ said:

"Imagine your helper watching how you dey abuse him chaii 😮."

Reactions trail Olamide's comments about insecurity

Legit.ng earlier reported that Olamide joined his colleagues in reacting to the growing insecurity in Nigeria following the viral video of the CAC church attack in Kwara state.

He warned that what happened both in Kebbi and Kwara states should not become the norm, while offering his condolences to the families affected by the attack.

However, many were not impressed by post. They criticised the singer, with some pointing out that he was among those who endorsed the APC.

Source: Legit.ng