Untouchable Comedy has finally broken his silence a few days after Odira Nwobu's death

In a video, the prankster explained why many people thought the actor's death was a prank

He also shared why he had remained silent since Nwobu's tragic demise, further leaving many emotionally affected

Nigerian prankster and content creator Untouchable Comedy, whose real name is Chibuike Gabriel, has finally addressed the death of actor Odira Nwobu, stating that it was not a prank.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Untouchable Comedy's silence hours after the actor was reported dead sparked suspicion online, as many claimed it could be a prank.

This was because the prankster had shared a video of himself and Nwobu in South Africa hours before his tragic demise.

Speaking in a video he shared on his Instagram page on Wednesday, November 26, Untouchable, who looked distressed, said he had been silent because of his health.

He revealed he was traumatised, adding that he would never make a prank video about someone's death.

Untouchable Comedy mourned the late Nwobu, referring to him as his brother.

"With regards to Odira's death, I know a lot of you have been waiting for me to talk, and a lot thought it was a prank due to the nature of my job. I have not been in my right senses since then, all I can say is, it was not a prank, and I can never use someone's life for a prank. I have been traumatised and I am not fit to talk much because of my health. My colleagues have said everything. Odira, you are a brother. Rest in peace, my brother. I just pray God helps me come out from this," he said in the video.

The video of Untouchable Comedy addressing Odira Nwobu's death is below:

Comments as Untouchable Comedy finally speaks

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as some netizens continue to mourn the late Nollywood actor. Here are some of the comments below:

richmondjean7 said:

"Stay strong bro, may Odera soul rest in peace."

interllectual_rapper said:

"Your friends should have taken him to hospital after all his complains but instead you guys talked him into clubbing and taking a ride on that stuff. Now he's gone RIP."

lexzysfunctionandapparels commented:

"Please ooo @untouchable_comediess, that BP reading I saw is too high. Take care of yourself biko. ‘Had I known’ shouldn’t be your worry now. God knows everything and sees all. As much as we all love to live life and enjoy ourselves, we must never forget that our health is the number one priority. May his soul rest in perfect peace, and may God strengthen his family, especially his wife."

socrate1010 said:

"When someone complain of health issues, pressure him to go for checkup than forcing him to do some risky stuff. U all got it wrong when he complained he wasnt interested n una still pressure am into am."

