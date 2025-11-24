Nollywood has been thrown into mourning following a sad report of Odira Nwobu's death

Recall that reports of the actor and content creator's death recently emerged online

His death came barely a few hours after he shared his last Instagram Story post showing him at a nightclub

Odira Nwobu, a Nigerian content creator and actor, last social media post hours before he was reported dead has emerged online.

A look at Nwobu's Instagram post showed he was online hours before the sad news was shared.

Actor Odira Nwobu's last video hours before his death trends. Credit: odiranwobu

Source: Instagram

A video he shared on his Instagram Story showed him having a nice time at what appeared to be a nightclub.

Nollywood producer and blogger Stanley Ontop, who had announced the sad news, in a more recent post shared the alleged cause of his death as high blood pressure.

Sharing a picture and a video of Nwobu lying lifeless, Stanley Ontop wrote in the caption,

Nigerians react to actor Odira Nwobu's video at nightclub before his death. Credit: odiranwobu

Source: Instagram

"According to reports, he had high blood pressure. Omo, it’s well. Someone who was in the club last night. OMG, my heart is broken. Rest well, Odira. Black Monday in Nollywood."

Slide the post below to see video of Odira Nwobu at a nightclub:

Stanley Ontop's update about Odira Nwobu is below:

Legit.ng recently reported that the actor allegedly died some hours after clubbing in South Africa over the weekend.

Reactions trail Odira Nwobu's last video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

El Bushido said:

"Saw him in naija 2014 before traveling, years later saw him in Philippine now? This life ehh omo I shock from head to toe , God abeg o Rest in Paradise."

Okoye Rejoice Loveth commented:

"After he survived that type of accident."

Ijeoma Nwosu page said:

"But how will someone know that he is having high BP be going to clûb/party? Like I don't understand. Nawa ooooh."

stanleyaguzie said:

"Excessive Alcohol Consumption leads to high blood pressure. Reduce your alcohol intake and check your glucose levels."

quin_favy_ reacted:

"Chaiii finally Dey killed him so sad was he not the same person that escaped death last month and he lost his friend in d process omo."

kween_mandy_ said:

"Someone that escaped accident earlier this year may his soul rest in peace."

dtn__cjay commented:

"This why I always encourage us to go for proper check up not only when you are sick. Our body is a machine it shots down atimes."

iamyoungdavid wrote:

"Add de@th to your plans because anything can happen to any one of us.. Exercise, check your sugar levels and BP,reduce the intake of spirits and gin.. R.I.P bro.."

Nollywood mourns Charles Granville

Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian movie industry mourned the tragic demise of veteran filmmaker Charles Granville.

According to a statement by the deceased's friend, Umanu Elijah, he died after years of battling a protracted illness.

Charles Granville died on Thursday, September 22, 2023, but news of his tragic passing was made public a few days after.

Source: Legit.ng