Actor Jide Awobona reacted to growing online comparisons around Temi Otedola’s pregnancy journey, warning against unfair judgments of women

He explained that no two pregnancy experiences are the same, even for the same woman, stressing that strength often looks different from the outside

The filmmaker tied his message to his project ÌKÚNLÈ, which explores women’s hidden struggles from conception to childbirth

Nollywood actor and producer Jide Awobona has reacted to the conversation surrounding public reactions to the pregnancy journey of actress and entrepreneur Temi Otedola, wife of singer Mr Eazi.

Temi Otedola recently announced that she and Mr Eazi are expecting their first child, sharing elegant maternity photos from a white-themed shoot that drew admiration online.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, the actor expressed concern over comparisons being made between Temi’s experience and that of other women.

Jide Awobona reacts to growing online comparisons around Temi Otedola’s pregnancy journey. Photos: Jide Awobona/Temi Otedola.

Source: Instagram

According to him, some online users have gone as far as labelling other pregnant women as “dramatic” while suggesting that all pregnancies should follow a uniform pattern.

He described such thinking as misleading, stressing that pregnancy differs from woman to woman.

“The truth is, pregnancy journeys are different. Every woman experiences pregnancy differently, and sometimes the same woman can react differently in different pregnancies,” he noted.

Awobona added that what people see on the outside is often only a fraction of what pregnant women go through, as many silently endure physical and emotional changes while still carrying on with daily responsibilities.

To further explain his point, the actor shared real-life illustrations of women managing pregnancy in different ways.

He emphasised that strength during pregnancy is not always loud or visible, adding that many women go through challenging moments without public display.

Awobona linked this perspective to his creative work, ÌKÚNLÈ, a project focused on the sacrifices, resilience, pain, and courage embedded in the journey of motherhood.

The filmmaker called on the public to show more empathy and respect toward women, especially mothers.

He also wished Temi Otedola a safe delivery and a smooth transition into motherhood, praising how gracefully she has carried her pregnancy so far.

Read Jide Awobona's post here:

Reactions trail Jide Awobona's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below

@araoyemary954 stated:

"God bless you ooo, besides she only posted her fresh moment who sees her when she's struggling with the pregnancy? She only posted what we want to see, the other side nko? And people are using that to judge chaiiii"

@abimbaby4real wrote:

"Imagine having 4 kids.....2 normal delivery while working under AC and less stress. The same body gave birth to another 2 with CS due to complications that you can't explain why doing a little stressful job [walking around all day]. This is how you can't predict or compare any pregnancy. God bless all mothers"

Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi are expecting their first child. Photos: Temi Otedola.

Source: Instagram

Temi Otedola speaks on her struggle with husband

Legit.ng earlier reported that Temi Otedola shared the biggest struggle she faces in her marriage.

In a recent podcast episode, the actress revealed how she and her husband resolve issues amicably without confrontations.

The billionaire heiress, however, noted that it was a pattern set by her husband, as she is finding it hard to adjust to it.

Source: Legit.ng