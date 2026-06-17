Judy Austin's ex-husband, Obasi Emmanuel, has broken his silence following criticism for crying during a recent podcast

The actress' former husband, in a new video, explained the reason for his action, adding that he was not crying over a woman

Obasi also responded to critics of a handkerchief he was spotted with while speaking on the podcast, igniting reactions

Obasi Emmanuel, the former husband of Nollywood actress Judy Austin, has tendered a public apology for getting emotional while speaking about their crashed marriage on a podcast.

Legit.ng previously reported that Obasi was a guest on a recent episode of the HonestBunch podcast. During his conversation with the host, Judy's former husband alleged that she was infatuated with actor Yul Edochie while they were still together.

Judy Austin’s ex-hubby Obasi reveals he cried on podcast because of his children. Credit: eobasi/judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

One of the highlights during the conversation was the moment Obasi broke down, dabbing his eyes with a handkerchief, an action that triggered reactions.

Judy Austin's ex-husband tenders apology

In a video he shared on Wednesday, June 17, Obasi apologised for crying, revealing he was triggered while speaking on the podcast.

"I want to use this opportunity to apologise for crying on that podcast; it was not my fault. I was emotional; I didn't travel from Onitsha to Lagos to cry. Forgive me and bear with me; something triggered me," he said.

Addressing the narratives online that he cried because of Judy, Obasi, who revealed he is married, disclosed he got emotional because he wanted to have a relationship with his children.

"I also want the world to know I am not crying over a woman; I am only crying over my children," he said.

Judy Austin's former husband Obasi knocks critics taunting him for crying on podcast. Credit: judyaustin/obasie

Source: Instagram

Judy's ex-husband also responded to critics of the handkerchief he was spotted with while speaking on the podcast, telling them to focus on his request instead.

"Nigerian men should be careful. Imagine your fellow man come out crying saying he wants to see his children; you left the matter, and you were talking about his handkerchief; why not focus on what I am saying," he said.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that an old video of Judy Austin addressing the claim that she met Yul Edochie while married to Obasi resurfaced online.

The video of Judy Austin's ex Obasi Emmanuel tendering an apology is below:

Reactions as Obasi tenders apology

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

Chinyere Uzoma Michael said:

"U are a human being....so crying is never an issue ok ...we are solidly behind you my prof"

Chiamaka Okere commented:

"Cry cry baby no mind Judy, just work on bringing ur kids back. May God see you through."

Olamma Simeon wrote:

"Mr Obasi E we understand. I even cried with u cos I understood Ur pains . It's not easy. God will fight for u in Jesus name . Apology accepted."

Cee Cee De Arinze

That cry no be only you collect am, even Judith Mmuoghalu follow collect, but she cry in a coded way."

Chidinma Jennifer Kalu Nduka commented:

"My principal it's okay not to be okay it's okay to cry when it is necessary the more you keep things in your mind the more you hurt from inside so , regardless we love you and thank you for coming with your truth and evidence."

Yul, Judy dedicate song to Emmanuel Obasi

Legit.ng also reported that Yul and Judy Austin fired back at their detractors online. Judy’s ex-husband, Obasi, had made claims about the actress, and the couple responded to his outburst.

Yul and Judy dedicated a song to Obasi and their other detractors, leading to an online discussion.

Source: Legit.ng