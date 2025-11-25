Odira Nwobu's death continued to make waves on social media as Nigerians mourn the actor

Amid the mourning, some Nigerians who remained doubtful about the actor's death questioned Untouchable Comedy

The prankster who had shared a video of himself and the deceased hours before his death had yet to confirm or debunk the news

Popular prankster Untouchable Comedy, whose real name is Chibuike Gabriel, has faced a series of questions from Nigerians who remain skeptical about actor Odira Nwobu's death.

Recall that the Nigerian movie industry was thrown into mourning on Monday, November 4, after news of the actor and content creator's death was announced.

Nwobu's death came hours after a night of clubbing in South Africa over the weekend.

He had shared the video of himself at a nightclub as his last Instagram Story post before the news broke.

Nigerians question Untouchable Comedy

Hours before the news of the actor's demise emerged, Untouchable Comedy had posted a clip of himself and Nwobu on his official Facebook page in South Africa.

Since the announcement, the prankster has yet to issue a statement to confirm or debunk it, leading some Nigerians to hope it might be a prank.

Below is a video of Untouchable Comedy and Odira Nwobu in South Africa before his death:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

Honey Chioma said:

"I heard he is dead, is that true?"

God'sgift Ademide said:

"Oga, where is Odira?"

Innocent Okechukwu commented:

"Am getting sad news this morning that odira is gone please what is going in south Africa?"

gistlover said:

"24 hours after the news of Odira Nwobu’s passing, Nigerians are still waiting for Untouchable Comedy to confirm it. Do you know why? Because he is the king of pranks, he pranks for a living, and people find it difficult to believe anything that comes from him.”

he'z Blezzed said:

"I guess it’s prank. Anything wey involve untouchable I no Dey believe am."

Nwafor Okoli Chukwuagoziem commented:

"Which kind prank Odera is died. Someone that is still in shock. If nah prank he will be the first person to post it on social media."

Mandy Ijeoma Keneigwe said:

"But true true untouchable never talk ooo but them no dey use death joke naw."

Wendyjoy Wendy wrote:

"If untouchable is involved it means odira is alive. Na prank."

Benjamin Chinda

If it is a prank, will he not be the first person to post it? But he didn't post at all, so why shift the pranking to him?

Ehirim Chinyere said:

"Naa so dey shout prank junior pope die No lose guard make cartel no do emergency candle night for you The trap really catch him."

ames Ogede wrote:

"He had never pranked with someone's death before na. It will be a good news if it were a prank and also hoping that his close family were preinform."

De Young said:

"Confused people waiting for a prankster they don't believe anything that comes from him to confirm Odiras dead."

Odira Nwobu's old video resurfaces

Legit.ng previously reported that a throwback video of when Odira Nwobu had a tragic road accident surfaced online.

The old footage of the horrific accident showed people rescuing victims from the wreckage.

The late actor’s car was badly damaged, with the front and side sections shattered beyond recognition.

