Ghana national team head coach Carlos Queiroz has provided an update on Thomas Partey’s situation

The Villarreal midfielder was denied entry into Canada for Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup match vs Panama

The midfielder’s visa denial is reportedly linked to the multiple assault charges he is facing in England

Ghana national team head coach Carlos Queiroz has provided an update on Thomas Partey after the midfielder was denied an entry visa into Canada.

The Black Stars will play their first match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Panama at the BMO Field in Toronto, before returning to their final two games in the US.

Carlos Queiroz provides update on Thomas Partey. Photo by Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

Ghana had been camping in Rhode Island before arriving in Toronto on Tuesday, June 16, but without ace defensive midfielder Thomas Partey.

According to Al Jazeera, Partey was denied entry into Canada because of serious criminal charges in the United Kingdom relating to sexual assault.

The Ghanaian government appealed the visa denial, with a verdict expected, but it could arrive later, so he would not be available for the game against Panama.

Queiroz provides update on Partey

Ghanaian national team boss Queiroz, during his pre-match conference, was asked for an update about the midfielder, but refused to give a direct answer.

The Portuguese manager described the situation as nonsense, which he said is not part of his coaching job, which, at this moment, he is focused on.

“No, we have our plan settled. We are at this moment counting on all the 26 players we have in the squad, and tomorrow we will make a decision on who will be in the starting lineup,” he told FIFA. “No, no particular comment about that. I think it is not necessary to make a comment.”

“The story is open, the freedom of speech is open, so to add more comments about issues that do not make sense is not part of my business; my business is to play with the cards I have in front of me.

“We are waiting for a decision. When the decision comes, we are ready to make the final approach to the game,” he concluded.

The midfielder will be available for the final two group games against Croatia and England in the United States, even if his appeal is unsuccessful.

Carlos Queiroz speaks ahead of Ghana vs Panama. Photo by Mert Alper Dervis.

Source: Getty Images

Queiroz added that the Black Stars are ready to exploit Panama’s weakness with their quality, which he relies on to help them win the game.

“Of ‌course, Panama have some weaknesses. We need to find them, and I believe we have the solution to their strengths,” he added.

“We've got great experience, we've got quality, we've got speed, we've got skill. I think we can do well in one-on-one situations. We're strong, and we'll ⁠showcase our strengths in the game.”

FIFA sends message to Partey

Legit.ng previously reported that FIFA sent a message to Thomas Partey after Canada denied the defensive midfielder an entry visa into the country.

FIFA confirmed the incident and admitted that the organisation doesn't meddle in a country’s immigration, similarly to Omar Artan’s case with the US.

Source: Legit.ng