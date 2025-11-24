A distressing video of the late actor Odira Nwobu resurfaced online, just hours after reports of his passing began circulating

The footage, taken shortly after a serious car crash, shows Nwobu lying injured and bleeding on the roadside as bystanders rush to help

According to multiple reports, the accident occurred on June 26, 2025, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

A throwback video of when the late Nollywood actor Odira Nwobu had a tragic road accident surfaced online.

Legit.ng earlier reported that content creator Odira Nwobu was announced dead on Monday, 24 November 2025.

Old video of Odira Nwobu’s accident resurfaces after news of his demise. Credit: @odiranwobu

Source: Instagram

His death was announced by fellow content creator and blogger Awuzie Frankline, who shared a video showing Nwobu lying lifeless.

The old footage of the horrific accident showed people rescuing victims from the wreckage.

The late actor’s car was badly damaged, with the front and side sections shattered beyond recognition.

Nwobu was found conscious on the ground with blood streaks as he was transported to the hospital along with other survivors.

The disaster, which reportedly claimed many lives, occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Wednesday.

Watch the video below:

Odira Nwobu's old clip trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

elevatenzubechi said:

"Say after me, O earth 🌎, you will not receive our bodies, or the bodies of our loved ones until we say so, O earth, our bones will not be scattered on the ground until.we say so in Jesus Mighty Name ♥️. Amen."

_kelvindamascus said:

"He had car accident that almost claimed his life July now November his dead. We need to be prayerful. This life is very spiritual 😢."

stanleyaguzie said:

"Excessive Alcohol Consumption leads to high blood pressure. Reduce your alcohol intake and check your glucose levels."

chijioke.ihedi said:

"This world is deeply spiritual. Many things that manifest in the physical have already taken place in the spiritual realm. That is why we must stay connected to God both physically and spiritually.

"Earlier this year, Odira survived a fatal accident that claimed the life of his friend. It pains me because he didn’t take time to seek spiritual understanding to know the root cause of that incident. As an original Igbo person, you must learn the importance of spiritual checkups not just once in a while, but every month. Know what is happening in your spiritual life. Fight battles spiritually before they appear physically. That is how you protect yourself from unseen dangers and prevent destruction before it comes. Rip broo😢."

omajessy said:

"No be today death de follow you, you no give your life to Christ 😢."

quin_favy_ said:

"Chaiii finally Dey killed him so sad 😢😢😢😢😢 was he not the same person that escaped death last month and he lost his friend in the process omo."

dtn__cjay said:

"This is why I always encourage us to go for a proper check-up not only when you are sick. Our body is a machine it shots down atimes Chai may his soul Rest In Peace."

otega1 said:

"Going out in the night and disrupting your body and sleep rythm,drinking, dyhydrating yourself and then waking up abruptly is a cocktail for heart attack, especially when you already have BP."

shoes_by_demokraft said:

"If you’ve watched Odira lately, you’d know something wasn’t right - the man was just blowinng up anyhow. Sometimes this hustle pushes people into stress they don’t even notice, and before you know it, HBP shows face. Please, as you dey chase money, mind your health and mind how you add weight. This life no get duplicate."

tochi_lifestyle said:

"So much struggles for a life that can be taken in the blink of an eye."

iamkingivy said:

"May death not snatcch us away when money don dey enter😭😭😭😭."

ebychytoo said:

"Ahhhhh.. God please take control...There shall be no more loss."

cathyreese717 said:

"He should go and check for internal bleeeding 😮."

ugfidelis said:

"Omg , 😳🙆🏻‍♀️ God please protect our going out and coming in, in Jesus mighty name Amen 🙏."

hamzacheeboy said:

"God help your life Aman 👏👏👏👏."

mimimelanincoco said:

"8th of this month my bro died with his wife and child in a fatal accident… since then til now I’m half dead and I don’t have no conscience 💔😭."

gazzabunny said:

"They will drive as if they’ve never seen good road before. Imagine the speed to have had this impact."

ebonybeauty083 said:

"Omo person go enter ig to clear thinking u go come jam another thinking."

Old clip of Odira Nwobu’s accident returns, sparking speculation. Credit: @odiranwobu

Source: Instagram

Charles Granville is dead

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian movie industry mourned the tragic demise of veteran filmmaker Charles Granville.

According to a public statement published on Facebook by the deceased's friend, Umanu Elijah, Charles died after years of battling a protracted illness. Charles Granville died on Thursday, September 22, 2023, but news of his tragic passing was made public on Saturday, 23.

Source: Legit.ng