Opposition leader Peter Gregory Obi vowed to sacrifice his life for Nigeria amid a lingering security crisis

The former Anambra state governor emphasised the need for resolute leadership to combat national challenges

The NDC presidential candidate expressed commitment to return home during times of war, rejecting foreign citizenship

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 elections, has declared his readiness to die for Nigeria.

As reported by The Punch, Obi stated that genuine leadership demands the ultimate sacrifice in the face of the country’s worsening security crisis.

Peter Obi says he is ready to die for Nigeria, insisting that true leadership requires sacrifice amid the country's security challenges. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Peter Obi ready to die for Nigeria

NewsCentral TV also noted Obi's bold sacrifice statement.

The ex-Anambra state governor spoke in a recent episode of the Black Box interview on Nevon HQ with journalist Rufai Oseni, posted on Tuesday, June 16.

He was asked what he would do as commander-in-chief to rescue kidnapped schoolchildren held in the bush, address the beheading of teachers and respond to the killing of senior military officers, including generals.

Although he did not outline specific operational strategies, Obi stressed the need for commitment and decisive leadership.

He said:

"If you are ready to lead, you must be ready to die. If you're not ready to die, go home."

Asked if he is ready to die for Nigeria, he answered:

"Yes. Tomorrow, if I'm outside this country and there's war, I'll come back. I'm a Nigerian. I've never had any reason to have any country's passport. I lived abroad for years. People collected different passports. I've never taken it. God created me a Nigerian. And I'm ready to die here.

Obi laments Nigeria's security 'decline'

Obi added:

"It's one country. We cannot have non-state actors take over the state. It's not possible. We used to have military that kept peace all over the world. Our military were able to help to keep peace from Europe to Sudan, to Liberia, to Kuwait, to everything."

Obi's remarks can be viewed in the viral X video below:

Peter Obi enjoys strong support among thousands of young voters across southern Nigeria. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

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Ghanaian prophet predicts Obi’s victory

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 elections, Ghanaian cleric Prophet Clement Testimony said Obi stands a strong chance of becoming Nigeria’s president.

Prophet Testimony made the claim in a video shared on social media and seen by Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng