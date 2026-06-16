Emeka Ike has penned a heartfelt message to his first daughter, Ada, whom he had with his ex-wife

The Nollywood actor, who shared old pictures of himself with the celebrant and her siblings, also publicly lamented restricted access to her

Emeka Ike's revelation about his situation also stirred up discussion about co-parenting and fathers’ rights

Popular Nigerian actor Emeka Ike has stirred emotions with a heartfelt tribute he penned to his first daughter, Ada, as he celebrated her birthday on Monday, June 15, 2026.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Ike, who expressed his love for his daughter, also publicly lamented restricted access to her.

Emeka Ike shares throwback pictures of him and his first daughter on her birthday. Credit: emekaike

Source: Instagram

"I LOVE YOU ADA HAPPY BIRTHDAY my Princess Though they won't let me see you, yet I know weeping endureth only but for a night but JOY comes in the morning... I LOVE YOUUUUU Andy," the Nollywood actor wrote.

Ike, who was present at a recent protest in Abuja, also accompanied his post with a clip capturing old photos of himself and his daughter.

Recall that Emeka Ike’s first marriage to Suzanne Emma, which lasted about 17 years, ended in 2017. They had two children, a son, Michael, and a daughter, Ada.

He has since remarried and started a new family, including welcoming a baby girl with his second wife, Yolanda.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Emeka Ike’s son Michael, was spotted sharing a playful moment with popular Kayamata seller Jaruma in a bedroom setting.

At one point in the video, the young man could be heard saying, “No one will touch my bum bum,” a statement that quickly caught the attention of social media users and fueled online conversations.

Reactions as Emeka Ike opens up about restricted access to his first daughter. Credit: emekaikeofficial

Source: Instagram

Emeka Ike's Instagram post celebrating his daughter's birthday is below:

Reactions trail Emeka Ike's birthday message to daughter

Reacting, many netizens condemned parental alienation in broken marriages. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

ksolo_hitz commented:

"Why do most women deprive men from having access to their kids after they fall out of love?"

calmscribbles said:

"I’m glad he remarried and moved on. Life is too short to put your life on hold because of circumstances. One day the kids will come looking for him."

beautyiconic_t commented:

"This was exactly why obasi the ex husband to Judy cried in that podcast not because he wants her back or haven't healed like many of thought.... "

beccaszn commented:

"I just feel like kids shouldn’t partake in whatever issues their parents have tbh! Especially if their father really wants to be in their lives,let em enjoy that fatherly love and care too.

just_kaffyy said:

"Women, we need to do better."

Emeka Ike calls out pastors

Legit.ng previously reported that Emeka Ike shared a video of how church money should be spent as he shared his opinion about tithes and offerings.

The movie star stated that tithes and offerings should not be used for personal gain but to feed the needy and the poor.

He shared a video of a church feeding the needy and how workers and clergy were busy attending to the people.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng