Wizkid has released a snippet from his upcoming HBO documentary Long Live Lagos on his social media page

The Nigerian Star Boy, who spoke about his music career, also made a bold claim in the now-viral video

His comment has triggered reactions, with some netizens accusing him of downplaying his former label boss Banky W's role in his career

Afrobeats superstar Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, has ignited reactions on social media following his bold claim about his music career.

Wizkid, who released a snippet from his upcoming HBO documentary Long Live Lagos on Monday, November 25, claims that he had no blueprint while coming up as an artiste.

“There was no blueprint for me. I had to build a structure for myself,” he said.

He, however, admitted in the same documentary that late Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti inspired him to pursue music.

“Fela Kuti was instrumental to why I believe I could really make music,” he said.

His bold claim about having no blueprint has, however, led to a heated debate on social media, with some music lovers insisting Wizkid not only downplayed Banky W’s impact on his career but also disrespected the music stars who paved the way for the new generation.

Wizkid and Banky W's history

Wizkid was formerly signed to Empire Mates Entertainment (E.M.E.), a music label co-owned by Bankole Wellington, aka Banky W.

He joined the label in 2009, marking the beginning of his professional music career. Wizkid left the label in 2013 after releasing two albums, Super Star, his debut, and Ayo.

The snippet from Wizkid's documentary is below:

Reactions trail Wizkid's documentary

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

arhcent said:

"This guy is erasing the role Banky W and EME played in his career. Person way Banky dey pick from school enter studio is saying “I had to build a structure for myself”. God sees all."

truthsavves1 said:

"Wizkid is an ungrateful brat. History will always remember Banky W for opening doors for Wizkid. If not for Banky, Wizkid would still be in ojuelegba going from studio to studio."

Wizarab10 commented:

"There was no blueprint for me. I had to build a structure for myself." People are debating this with reference to Banky's impact in his life. There is no real context to that. I believe he was speaking about his style of music. He reinvented himself. "

arhcent reacted:

"Banky W spoon fed that boy. Built a label that rivaled Mo’Hits and P-Square, only for this ingrate to turn around and claim he built his structure from scratch. No wonder dem say Never trust the loyalty of a poor man."

kingwizzi_tweet said:

"Wizkid was talking about his HBO show coming up 11th December and didn't acknowledge his old time boss Banky W. But the truth and history will always remember Banky W lending hand bringing Wizkid to limelight."

olasijiayo reacted:

"Never trust the loyalty of a poor man o, ha. Wizkid for your mouth, you had no blueprint, let’s even assume all the people that helped build afrobeats before you are irrelevant, but here you are Banky this Banky that! bruh . Only Burna Boy can truly say this without cap."

djtoxiq_ said:

"I won’t lie it’s weird not seeing Banky W on that trailer sha. Maybe he’s in the main one but if he’s not Hmmm."

