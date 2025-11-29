Mr Eazi's new bald look in a video recently made waves on social media, leading to a controversy online

A netizen, reacting to the singer's new look, made an allegation about it, triggering backlash online

In reaction, some social media users called on Mr Eazi to take legal action, leading to an unfolding drama

Singer and businessman Tosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, sparked reactions on social media over a viral video of him with a brand-new bald look, months after his celebrated wedding to billionaire Femi Otedola's daughter, Temi.

In the video he shared on his TikTok page on Friday, November 28, the singer, who opened up about his presidential ambition, appeared completely bald while rubbing cream on his head.

Mr Eazi shares video of him rubbing cream on his head.

Source: Instagram

The caption also read, “No be say I too sabi.”

Controversy trails Mr Eazi's bald look

The short video quickly went viral on social media X, formerly Twitter, sparking reactions, with many joking that marriage may have inspired Eazi's drastic change.

However, a netizen identified as leondecent1990 on X, while reacting to Eazi's new look, made a bold allegation linking it to HIV.

Nigerians call for legal action against man who made bold claim about Mr Eazi's new look. Credit: mreazi

Source: Instagram

He wrote in a now-deleted tweet:

"Stop using people's pain to source for engagement. Mr Eazi is currently battling with HIV. You should stop using his picture to frame engagement, no one knows tomorrow."

The tweet quickly gained attention, with many drawing the singer's and a lawyer's attention to the tweet.

This comes after an update about a lady who defamed singer Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, on X emerged online.

Reactions trailed a man's claims about Eazi

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

devogue24 said:

"Guy! You heard or read about him having HIV then you believed and started going public with it? Ah you will do jail o."

Seniorman40yrs said:

"You still can’t apologize, Nobi X we de ? When wahala come I bet you everybody go comot body try and make things right forget likes and comments ooo oya now."

lumiithefriend said:

"Many of you no dey do QC before you tweet."

siresage commented:

"Twisting what? You go just see random tweets about someone’s HIV status and conclude that it’s true?"

hillcrestfo commented:

"That's an extremely bad comment. How can someone be so naive to make such a comment against a popular celebrity?"

BamBam_1745 said:

"Iwor khe u go do jail no worry You said he was twisting the story how nah shey eh wa okay bayiii even you see what you tweeted."

Dan64185389 said:

"U for put allegedly now u will end up in kiriri."

KeansoLala commented:

"You guys wants to tarnish someone's brand and reputation that he or she has built for over a decade. The reason why people are moving mad on social media is bcos there are no consequences for their misdemeanor. I pray hand touch many of you lunatics."

yusuffolalekan said:

"What size would you like for your orange color uniform? S,M or L?"

Why Mr Eazi was called out online

Legit.ng previously reported that Mr Eazi made headlines not for a new single or album drop, but because of his Instagram follow list.

Fans were quick to point out that the artist was not following his wife's elder sisters, Tolani and DJ Cuppy, on Instagram.

The discovery triggered widespread speculation online, with some netizens asking questions.

Source: Legit.ng