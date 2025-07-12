Entertainment lawyer Oluwayemisi Faleye revealed how Asake signed his YBNL deal without legal help

She claimed the singer felt cheated and hurt after his experience with his former boss Olamide's label

She further claimed that Wizkid’s early EME contract still earns Banky W and Tunde Demuren 80% of his first two albums

Entertainment lawyer Oluwayemisi Faleye has opened up about the behind-the-scenes realities of the Nigerian music industry and her revelations about stars like Asake and Wizkid have left many stunned.

Asake left YBNL in 2024 to start his own imprint, Giran Republic

Speaking in a recent interview, Faleye recounted a moment from Asake’s career, revealing that the singer was so excited to be signed by Olamide’s YBNL that he rushed into signing without proper legal advice.

Lawyer Oluwayemisi Faleye shares stunning details of Asake and Wizkid. Photos: @wizkidayo/@notjustok/IG.

Source: Instagram

She stated:

“I remember when Olamide signed Asake, he was so overwhelmed. He told Olamide he wouldn’t get a lawyer to review the contract. Right then and there, he signed it,” she said.

Was Asake’s YBNL deal raw?

While Asake enjoyed breakout success under YBNL, Faleye claimed that the singer eventually felt “cheated” and emotionally bruised by the terms of his contract.

She added:

“If the deal had worked for him, he would’ve renewed or renegotiated. But he didn’t. He was hurt and left."

Wizkid’s EME deal: Still earning for Banky W and Demuren

Faleye didn’t stop at Asake. She also pointed to Wizkid’s old contract with Empire Mates Entertainment (EME)—founded by Banky W and Tunde Demuren—as an example of how long-term royalty structures can impact an artist's revenue.

She disclosed:

“Do you know that till now, those guys earn 80% of Wizkid’s first two albums?"

For fans who still stream “Superstar” and “Ayo”, the revelation adds a new layer to the music they love—one that has nothing to do with beats or lyrics, but everything to do with business.

See the interviews here:

Social media users weigh in on Yemisi's expose

As expected, fans took to social platforms to share their thoughts:

@Ade_musicplug:

“Asake just wanted to blow. Can’t blame him too much. But these labels know what they’re doing.”

@omoba_wells:

“Wizkid really paid his dues. Imagine your old bosses still earning 80% off your classics!”

@callmejoyce:

“Upcoming artists, learn from this. Always read the fine print. Or better, hire a lawyer.”

@iam_debola:

“Asake was just excited to be signed. But this should be a lesson for new artists—read contracts!”

@wizkidglobalfan:

“80%? That’s daylight robbery! No wonder Wiz ran from EME fast.”

@bukkybae:

“Omo, these music deals are scary. Talent alone is not enough. Get a lawyer o!”

Asake and Wizkid were at point in their career signed to YBNL and EME respectively. Photos: UGC

Source: Instagram

Wizkid goes spiritual

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid shocked fans with a rare and spiritual revelation that’s sparking both praise and curiosity across social media.

The Grammy-winning Afrobeats star took to his Instagram story to share what many described as a “deep and divine” moment.

According to Wizkid, he had a heartfelt conversation with God and asked Him to remove all evil from his life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng