A message allegedly sent by Stefflon Don, Burna Boy's ex-lover, has surfaced online amid his show boycott saga

In the post, made from her alleged official Instagram account, she threw shade at the singer

She also reportedly shared the reason for their breakup while giving him a new name, which many of the singer's fans didn't appreciate

Amid the ongoing show-boycott saga trailing Afrobeat singer Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, a message purportedly sent by his ex-lover, Stephanie Victoria Allen, professionally known as Stefflon Don, has surfaced online.

The self-acclaimed Giant of Africa has been facing criticism in recent days, with some fans calling for a boycott of his shows, a development activist Verydarkman also reacted to.

In the alleged message, the British singer reportedly shared the reason she and Burna Boy parted ways.

According to her post, Burna Boy “loves to be treated like a god.” She added that this was one of the many reasons she ended their relationship.

Stefflon Don shares Burna Boy’s ‘new name’

The music star, who once received several expensive gifts from Burna Boy during their relationship, also allegedly referred to him as a “mummy’s boy.”

Fans react to Stefflon Don’s message

Reacting online, fans of the Nigerian singer expressed displeasure over the alleged post. Many dragged Stefflon Don, insisting that Burna Boy was the one who left the relationship.

A few others stated that it was better for him to be a “mummy’s boy” than to love a girlfriend more than the mother who supported and helped build his career.

Recall that during their relationship, Stefflon Don publicly spoke glowingly about Burna Boy in interviews. She was the one who confirmed they were an item and narrated how they met.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Stefflon Don's post

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@reignnet_ reacted:

"It's a lie, you left because you couldn't control him. You were not looking for love, you were looking for who to control so shot up."

@angel_igwebuike shared:

"Exactly. That's why he can't marry."

@olalere.kenny.1 shared:

"A son every good mother would want to have, wen u born ur own.. pray make he love girl friend pass u."

@fekleve_clothing said:

"Haha na him leave u na."

@officialparrotmouthblog commented:

"Why are women so angry at a guy’s relationship with his mother when y’all also want the same with your own sons in the future?"

Burna Boy buys Rolls Royce for Stefflon Don

Legit.ng had reported that Burna Boy and his former girlfriend, British singer Stefflon Don might be back together according to reports.

The singer gave a Rolls Royce to Stefflon on her birthday in December. Burna Boy's car dealer, Anani Bertin spoke about it. He shared a video of Stefflon Don in the new car on his Instagram story and tagged Burna Boy in it. Stefflon Don was spotted with the car when she went clubbing.

