An old video of Wizid where he revealed that he left Banky W's EME label a broke superstar has got people talking online

Banky W had started a conversation earlier after he disclosed that Wizkid owed the label three albums and still left

In the video, Wizkid still expressed gratitude to Banky and noted that he got to a phase where he just wanted to move on

In a portion of an interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Banky W told an unfiltered version of Wizkid’s exit from his EME record label.

Emphasizing that he cannot be too sure of the actual terms, Banky noted that Wizkid had a five-album deal with his label but was only able to produce two.

Wizkid said he left Banky W'slabel a broke man Photo credit: @wizkidayo/@bankywellington

I left EME broke

Banky's statement stirred reactions online with many people taking sides with Wizkid and an old video shortly after he left EME has pushed the conversation in another direction.

In the interview, a younger Wizkid revealed that he had to leave Banky's label with nothing despite the fact that he was already a famous superstar.

He however still thanked Banky for pushing him that far as he pointed out that he was ready to move somewhere else.

Nigerians react to Wizkid's interview

iam_benkid:

"Being successful is stressful people will do anything to make you look like you was never grateful. Wizkid is the goat."

jflexofficial:

"Internet never forgets."

pearllyndah:

"Banky W really expected five album from poor Wizkid when he didn’t make money from the first two albums. Lol Wahala pro max."

horlatunji182:

"Wizkid really suffer a lot .omo If d guy start to Dey talk ehn industry go scatter."

kexx_10:

Banky is the one enjoying royalties from Wizkid Superstar and Ayo album but na him still dey yan dust."

Wizkid breaks silence after Banky W revealed he was disappointed singer didn’t attend his wedding

Much loved Nigerian singer, Wizkid shared a cryptic post on social media after his former boss, Banky W’s viral interview.

In the interview that made the rounds online, Banky spoke on how he was kind of disappointed that Wizkid did not attend his wedding.

The Banky interview soon spread like wildfire on social media and raised a lot of interesting reactions including one from Wizkid himself.

