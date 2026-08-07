A House of Representatives committee has grilled the FRSC Corps Marshal over how a council allegedly linked to President Bola Tinubu obtained official government vehicle plates

The committee chairman raised concerns that documents listing the President and serving ministers as board members should have triggered deeper checks by the corps

Responding, the FRSC boss told lawmakers the corps followed all established procedures before approving the number plate request for the controversial council

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee investigating the alleged Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIFC) on Thursday, August 6, 2026, put the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) under scrutiny over how it came to issue official federal government vehicle number plates to an organisation now suspected to be fictitious.

The hearing, chaired by Rep. Yusuf Gagdi, focused on documents that the FRSC received from the council's alleged promoter, Prince Adeyemi Adeniyi, as part of his application for the official plates. Among those documents was a mandate that named President Bola Tinubu, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, and Finance Minister, Gboyega Oyetola, as members of the council's governing board.

President Bola Tinubu links to new discovered fake government agency Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

The Guardian reported that Gagdi asked FRSC Corps Marshal and Chief Executive Shehu Mohammed directly whether that mandate was part of the application submitted to the corps. Mohammed confirmed that it was.

Lawmaker questions FRSC's verification process

The committee chairman told Mohammed that the contents of the document alone should have set off alarm bells within the corps. He argued that an organisation claiming a sitting president and active cabinet ministers on its board ought to have prompted the FRSC to verify those claims with the Presidency and other relevant government authorities before any plates were issued. Gagdi maintained that a more thorough review of the documents would likely have exposed the alleged fraud at an early stage.

Mohammed, however, defended the corps, telling the committee that the FRSC completed what it considered all necessary verification steps before approving the request. He said that once the controversy surrounding the council surfaced about three weeks ago, he directed the Deputy Corps Marshal in charge of Motor Vehicle Administration to check whether the organisation had indeed been issued government plates.

The findings confirmed that the plates had been allocated.

FRSC boss defends corps' conduct

The Corps Marshal maintained that the corps acted within its standard operating procedures throughout the process, though he did not address why the mention of the president and sitting ministers on the board of an applicant organisation did not trigger additional scrutiny at the time of the application.

The committee's questioning of the FRSC forms part of a broader investigation into how the PFIFC, which is alleged to have misrepresented its status and membership, managed to obtain official recognition and government resources.

President Bola Tinubu and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike dragged into newly discovered fake agency Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Facebook

Wike explains how Governor Fubara got it wrong

Legit.ng earlier reported that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike spoke at a special media chat in Port Harcourt on Saturday, August 1, about his fallout with Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers.

Wike said Fubara began listening to people who wanted him to fail and who advised him to start a fight with the minister.

The minister denied rumours that he asked Fubara for money, saying such claims do not hold water given his position.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng