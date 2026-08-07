DJ Cuppy opened up about being unmarried at 33 during an interview with Marie Claire, published on Thursday

The entertainer, who holds degrees from NYU, Oxford and King's College London, joked about her academic pursuits

The disc jockey also recalled a proud moment involving her billionaire father, Femi Otedola, at an airport

DJ Cuppy is fielding more marriage proposals than she knows what to do with, and she has a very funny way of handling questions about it.

Florence Otedola, the Nigerian disc jockey and entrepreneur better known as DJ Cuppy, opened up about her relationship status, academic ambitions and philanthropic vision in a wide-ranging interview with Marie Claire, published on Thursday, August 6, 2026.

DJ Cuppy speaks about being unmarried as she balances her career, education and personal life. Photo: cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

The 33-year-old said that unsolicited "help" on the marriage front is practically a daily occurrence.

"I get marriage proposals every day. And I'm not even talking about fans. Everyone is apparently trying to help me when I have not asked to be helped," she said.

Certificates over ceremonies

When it comes to deflecting her grandmother's persistent matchmaking questions, DJ Cuppy has developed a signature tactic.

"I call it avoidance of marriage. Every time my grandma asks, 'Where's your husband?', I show her a new certificate," she said.

It is a strategy that has served her well, given her remarkable academic record.

DJ Cuppy holds degrees from New York University, the University of Oxford and King's College London, with yet another qualification already on the horizon.

She explained that her love of learning is deeply connected to a desire to understand the industries she works in, not just participate in them.

"With entertainment, I have never just wanted to participate. I want to understand who controls what and learn as much about their processes as possible," she said.

DJ Cuppy reflects on life at 33, discussing marriage, education and her personal journey. Photo: cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

When Femi Otedola became "Cuppy's dad"

One of the more personal moments in the interview came when DJ Cuppy recalled how her growing public profile has begun to overshadow even her father's own considerable fame.

She recounted how Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, one of Nigeria's most recognisable figures, was recently stopped at an airport by someone who knew him not as himself, but as the father of a celebrity.

"Recently, my dad told me that someone stopped him at the airport to take a picture because they recognised him as 'Cuppy's dad,'" she said.

For Cuppy, the role reversal carried real emotional weight.

"It made me feel good because normally, I'm Femi's daughter, but on that day, to that person, he was my dad."

DJ Cuppy speaks on charity vs philanthropy

The entertainer also used the interview to draw a clear line between charitable giving and meaningful philanthropic work.

"Charity is just giving because you want to," she explained, adding that true philanthropy goes much further. "Being a philanthropist, though, is about making a lasting difference. It's about long-lasting results."

As for marriage, DJ Cuppy seems perfectly content to let her next enrolment letter do the talking.

Check out some of DJ Cuppy's words about her marriage, ambition and life in the Instagram post below:

DJ Cuppy rejects marriage pressure

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that DJ Cuppy addressed ongoing chatter about her marital status in a playful TikTok video shared on July 14, 2026.

The 33-year-old star humorously declared she was “on my way to get another degree” instead of conforming to marriage expectations.

Her witty response resonated strongly, especially as her younger sister Temi Ajibade is expecting her first child with musician Mr Eazi after their 2025 wedding.

Source: Legit.ng