Fela Anikulapo-Kuti has been inducted into the 2025 Grammy Hall of Fame for his 1976 classic album "Zombie"

The Recording Academy announced the inclusion this week, stating that the album meets the criterion for recordings of "lasting qualitative or historical significance"

Zombie has recently joined the Grammy Hall of Fame, with albums by Jay-Z, Santana, and Cat Stevens

He is the first Nigerian artist to get this honour. The Recording Academy, which organises the Grammy Awards, announced the inclusion in this year's Hall of Fame choices.

Fela Anikulapo Kuti inducted into the 2025 Grammy. Credit: @felakuti

Source: Instagram

The Hall of Fame distinguishes itself from other Grammy categories by acknowledging works with "lasting qualitative or historical significance" that have persisted.

The ‘Zombie’ album merited the accolade for the late Afrobeat star and his family as part of the nominated works released for the past 25 years, not recent musical works.

The Grammy organisers, the Recording Academy of the United States, which celebrates outstanding achievements in music, recognised the socio-political themed album for meeting criteria for records with lasting qualitative and historical value.

Sharing the news on social media, the icon’s first son, Femi Kuti, expressed pride in his father’s legacy.

He wrote:

“Our father’s legacy lives on 🙏🏾💫 We are honoured to accept this Grammy Hall of Fame award on behalf of Fela Anikulapo Kuti. His music continues to inspire & unite people across the world 🌎 @recordingacademy #Grammy.”

See his post below:

Netizens react to Fela Kuti’s achievement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

blackxcellencee said:

"Legends can never die! ✊🏿."

lightolaitann said:

"All Baba Fela song should be inducted forever 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

shyshy.ng wrote:

"F - For. Ẹ - Ever. L - Live. A - Abàmì ẹda 🙌. Respect 🙌 to the Kuti's."

elizabethpupowalker said:

"The new album is sooooo beautiful!!! Congratulations! Can’t wait to play. 👏🔥👏."

joanadeola said:

"The right thing to do after all these years .He deserve even more ❤️

tha_man_of_the_year's profile picture

tha_man_of_the_year said:

"I want thank my father for playing fela when I was kid now as an adult i appreciate this music so much more!!!"

ororopattaya said:

"Light must win. E don tay. We no dey surprise. When time come we go induct Grammy gangan into Fela Hall of Fame. Dey bam."

mavingrandpa said:

"- Congrats to @felakutiofficial for a legacy of excellence and a worthy recognition for timeless AFROBEAT. ❤️❤️❤️."

bendancerng said:

"The legacy lives forever 🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌❤️."

temitopefash_21 said:

"Wow🔥🙌🙌 Abami eda lives on🔥❤️."

donnaogunnaike said:

"MANY CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!"

obaksolo wrote:

"Congratulations @felakutiofficial and the Family of Egypt80❤️."

Fela Kuti inducted into 2025 Grammy Hall of Fame. Credit: @felakkuti

Source: Getty Images

Source: Legit.ng