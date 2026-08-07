An eyewitness sparked debate online after sharing that Paul Okoye wore palm slippers to twin brother Peter's court wedding

The outfit drew sharp attention as Peter Okoye had recently released a tell-all video series about their relationship

Fans on X were divided, with some defending Paul's choice and others saying he should have dressed better for the occasion

Paul Okoye's choice of footwear at his twin brother Peter Okoye's court wedding has set social media on fire, after an eyewitness called him out on X for showing up in palm slippers.

"Omo na Palm slippers Paul even wear go Peter wedding," the eyewitness wrote, drawing immediate attention to the P-Square twin's appearance at what was a significant milestone for Mr P.

Rudeboy's wedding appearance leaves fans divided as eyewitness shares surprising opinion. Credit: @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

The moment landed with extra weight given the timing. Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, had recently released a tell-all video series, reigniting public interest in the brothers' long-running rift. Against that backdrop, many fans found Paul's casual dress sense hard to overlook.

Netizens weigh in on Peter Okoye's wedding picture

Mr P's court wedding brought together family and friends, with his wife Lola widely praised for her appearance on the day.

Several commenters could not stop gushing over the bride, with many calling her stunning. But the conversation kept circling back to Paul and what he had on his feet.

Some fans felt the slippers were a deliberate slight, arguing that showing up to your twin brother's wedding without making even a basic effort was telling. Others pushed back, saying footwear had nothing to do with family drama.

See the viral picture from Peter Okoye's wedding celebration:

What Fans Said About Paul Okoye

Reactions flooded in quickly once the eyewitness post began circulating. Here is what people had to say:

@simi_toks wrote:

"Your twin is getting married, and you can't dress like a groom brother 😩😩😩."

@calvin_iordye asked:

"I know there's a narrative, but what does wearing Pam or shoes have to do with anything?"

@khing_brownie shared:

"Shey nah only me because I no really see am as bad thing as nah many years ago. I think back then these palms are big deals o. Nah fresh boy movement outfit he wear so o😂😂. Anyways sha. Just my opinion 🤷🏾‍♂️"

@ada.ora_ reacted:

"Showing up like this for your own twin brother?? You for just Dey house"

@fredosa_20 commented:

"Back then I fit wear slippers go anywhere 😂 but it can't be my twin brother wedding no"

@viks_vico said:

"Even the person on white guide pass Paul 🤦‍♀️😂"

@stephyonyi_ added:

"Jude don ruin my 20's🤧"

@prankhottiee noted:

"Paul for no reply that language matter oo."

Rudeboy's fashion statement at Peter Okoye's wedding has everyone asking the same question. Credit: @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

Peter Okoye makes claims over reunion with twin brother

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian music star Peter Okoye alleged that P-Square’s reunion with his twin brother, Rudeboy, slowed his social media growth.

He explained that before the comeback, his accounts were booming, gaining up to 100,000 new followers daily and ranking alongside Davido and Don Jazzy in influence.

However, after the reunion, his follower growth dropped drastically, and he speculated that the comeback might have been the reason, though he admitted he wasn’t entirely certain.

Source: Legit.ng