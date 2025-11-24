2Baba's wife, Natasha Osawaru, has broken her silence following exciting reports about her marriage to the singer

Recall that news recently went viral on social media about the couple welcoming their first child together

Natasha Osawaru recently returned online with an appreciation post, further fuelling the rumours

Edo lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru, the wife of music star Innocent Idibia (2Baba), has finally broken her silence after reports emerged that they had welcomed their first child together.

Legit.ng previously reported that the lawmaker confirmed the birth but left many confused about the gender.

However, on Monday, November 24, she returned to social media as she penned an appreciation post, further fuelling the rumours of the birth of her first child with 2Baba.

"I serve a living God," Natasha Osawaru wrote via her Instastory.

While some reports claimed the singer and his wife welcomed a baby girl, Natasha hinted their newborn is a boy as she captioned a picture of herself, her mother, and 2Baba's mum:

"Meet the team that will do Omugo for my new prince… dem want to finish me with love."

The rumoured baby’s arrival came months after 2Baba announced the end of his 13-year marriage to Annie Idibia, now Annie Macaulay.

Shortly after making the announcement, the African Queen singer unveiled Natasha as his new woman. The duo would go on to tie the knot privately in August.

With the newest addition, 2Baba, who is already a father of seven children with three different women, has welcomed his eighth child.

Screenshot of Natasha Osawaru’s appreciation post following the rumours is below:

Reactions trail Natasha Osawaru's post

While some fans congratulated the Edo lawmaker, others couldn't help but ask questions. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read them below:

Linda Ochez said:

"I taugh her fans said she delivered twin boys, that's what I saw on a post."

Queenjenny Val reacted:

"One woman 10 mopol na you go make 2face stop woman things . I love your eneryg."

Portia Patrick Oshobugie Upiomoh commented:

"You deserve the love. Na daughter inlaw wey no wan cut man family off, nai husband family dey show love to."

Abraham Demudia said:

"Na ur Mother Inlaw u dey call Team,,uhmmm yound daughter Inlaws..."

Emmanuel Ode Amari reacted:

"Congratulations my sister. Your love for husband's family is a thing of joy as well. Not every woman understand that. More children coming your way in Jesus name."

Jessica Jacobs said:

"I dey on my way we gather go do this omugwo together our wife we gat you."

TY Necessity said:

"So oga Igbinedion no gree leave him wife come do omogo for you na your husband mama wan do am? Big man sha."

Abdullahi Awwal Muhammad Haafizu reacted:

"As far 2baba say the peace he is looking for he finds it in you, who am I to judge na the niga know the shoe wey him wear how e take dey, my sister enjoy, no too much talk, if he still say you dey make him happy again I will still support him again, but as far he is happy with you now, na im be say all stew be that."

2Baba celebrates new wife

Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba, on Friday, November 13, celebrated his wife, Natasha Osawaru's birthday.

The singer also penned a heartwarming message to his wife, detailing how she had brought him peace and happiness.

Natasha's birthday comes after 2Baba's estranged wife and actress, Annie Idibia, now known as Annie Macaulay, embraced a new era as she turned 41 on Thursday, November 13.

