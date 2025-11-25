A video showing the heartwarming exchange between Davido's billionaire father, Deji Adeleke, and his wife, Chioma, is trending online

The clip captured the moment the music star and his wife arrived at what appeared to be a family event

The highlight was, however, a clip that captured the moment Chioma greeted her father-in-law, an action that many criticised

Chioma Adeleke, aka Chef Chi, wife to music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has ignited reactions over how she greeted her father-in-law, billionaire Deji Adeleke.

Davido's wife, who recently made waves over how she celebrated him on his 33rd birthday in Atlanta, US, was seen arriving alongside the singer at what appeared to be a family event.

Chioma greets Davido's father at family event. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

The viral video captured the moment Chioma approached her father-in-law, who was already seated, as they exchanged warm pleasantries before she joined her husband in greeting others at the event.

However, reacting to the video, some netizens criticized Chioma, as they argued that she should have gone on her knees to greet Davido's father.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Chioma appeared bored and uncomfortable as Davido lavished money on the female dancers at the club during his birthday celebration.

Mixed reactions trail how Chioma greeted Davido's father. Credit: chefchi

Source: Instagram

The video showing the moment Chioma greeted Davido's father at an event is below:

Comments about Chioma and Davido's father

While some netizens argued that there was nothing wrong with how she greeted the billionaire, others shared diverse opinions.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video; read them below:

olridwan said:

"Can you imagine. If we tell our people not to marry an ibo. They'll think we are doing too much. Look at this one now."

yorubaideology said:

"That’s what happens when you marry Ibo girls. Can a mannerless woman raise a well mannered children? No. The kids will grow up and be like Gbadebo Chinedu who only identifies with Yoruba by name and not thoughts, ideology, character, language or anything whatsoever."

lordfoster102 said:

"Shes igbo and igbos dont kneel nor bow to anyone.... whether married to a yoruba or any tribe, its a taboo."

Emmax_Somi reacted:

"Chioma no kneel because she’s a Queen, not a maid . Davido himself isn’t complaining, yet una blood dey hot for tradition wey no put food for una table."

AJNEWERA_1 said

"Will kneeling down means she’s a good wife or mother , if it about kneeling down she’ll then do too everyone, lemme let you know her good characters even Make d father in law embrace her like that.. make Ona calm na."

AccountingZest said:

"Kneeling down is a Yoruba way of showing respect, in Igbo we don't do that. It's that simple... Still doesn't mean she's not respectful!"

damascots2014 commented:

"You wey de kneel down, how come nobody knows you Allow people live their lives."

Cute moment between Chioma, Hailey Adeleke trends

Earlier, Legit.ng reported a beautiful video of Chioma cuddling with Davido's daughter Hailey Adeleke.

The viral video elicited emotional responses from fans online.

In the video, Chioma was seen conversing cordially with Hailey, who replied with joy and affection, producing a pleasant scene that left many viewers pleased by their close relationship.

Source: Legit.ng