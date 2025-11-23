Singer 2baba and his new wife, Natasha Osawaru, have reportedly welcomed a baby girl, marking their first child together

The Edo lawmaker confirmed the birth on Facebook, sharing a simple message that immediately caught public attention

The baby’s arrival is coming months after 2baba’s marriage to actress Annie Macaulay ended

Nigerian music icon Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2baba, has stepped into a new chapter of fatherhood as he and his new wife, Natasha Osawaru, have reportedly welcomed their first child together.

The news made its way across social platforms on Friday evening after Natasha, an Edo State lawmaker, was reportedly seen at a hospital, believed to be where she delivered her baby.

However, according to The PUNCH, Natasha took to her Facebook page to clear all doubts. In her brief post, she dropped just three words that carried enormous weight:

“It’s a girl.”

2baba and Natasha tied the knot privately in August, months after the singer confirmed in January that his over-a-decade-long marriage to actress Annie Macaulay had come to an end.

The musician, one of Africa’s most celebrated entertainers, is already a father of seven children with three different women.

The newest addition marks baby number eight, adding another layer to his already diverse family tree.

Fans congratulate 2baba, Natasha over newborn

Philip A Obo

"Tubaba na sharp shooter, no need for DNA test because his gene strong wella. The baby carry em face"

Princess Stephanie Bills

"You wey do birthday so that belle don reach 9months that means ever since you where pregnant omo 2face na sharp shooter ooooAs he Dey hot congratulations Baby girl you’re welcome to the land of milk & honey"

Jimmy Ogbeche

"Why una the confused us. Some blogger say boy , other say girl which I going to believe Nigeria blogger. Eni weh' I hereby congratulations to 2face and his wife Natasha. Whether it's boy or girl congratulations."

Coolwealth Bou

"Congratulations to our new born baby girl, she could naming, Ochanya, means queen of idoma kingdom"

Gier Titus

"Omo, una the para ooooo. No be yesterday una just marry, today you born. Anyways congratulations our new African Queen"

Angela Ogeh

"Side chicks them dey like born boy first for person husband why d main wife for house dey born girl first congratulations which gender una born again when tubaba Nev born"

Lucy Idoko

"Congratulations on your new baby girl! God bless and cover your family with abundance"

Shade Imasuen Imasuen

"Congratulations to u my sister baby you are welcome to this beautiful world"

