2Baba's wife and Edo lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru, has made a unique vow to him in regard to their marriage

The lawmaker also called for divine backing in her marriage to the African Queen crooner, who already has multiple baby mamas

Her vow and prayers came a few days after reports of them welcoming their first child went viral on social media

Edo lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru, who is also the wife of Nigerian music legend Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, has caused a buzz on social media with her vow and prayer about their marriage.

Natasha, who reportedly welcomed a baby with the singer, marking their first together, on Wednesday, November 26, took to her Instagram story to share a picture of her and 2Baba sharing a kiss during her recent birthday celebration.

The highlight was, however, the caption the lawmaker included on the picture as she handed their union into God's hands. She also vowed to love 2Baba forever.

"I will love you forever. I put our union in God's hands," she wrote in the caption.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Natasha Osawaru's rumoured baby's arrival came months after 2Baba announced the end of his 13-year marriage to Annie Idibia, now Annie Macaulay.

Shortly after making the announcement, he introduced Natasha as his new woman. The duo later tied the knot privately in August.

The screenshot of Natasha Osawaru's social media post as she makes a vow to 2Baba is below:

Reactions trail Natasha Osawaru's vow, prayer

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as some netizens taunted the Edo lawmaker over her vow to the singer. Read them below:

Ashley Chidi Ekwueme commented: ·

"So shall it be from your mouth to God's ears. Just like I was discussing with a senior friend of mine a highly experienced and responsible married man. I said to him there's no clear manual for marriage. They may live happily together and forever contrary to what many people think."

Oghenefegor Ekporo said:

"Plot twist: He told all the other women the same thing."

𝗪𝗜𝗟𝗦𝗢𝗡 𝗗𝗜𝗚𝗜𝗧𝗔𝗟𝗦 said:

"My only wish; I hope his ex wife also finds someone who would say the same to her..... definitely she's going to see this. This love must balance What is good for the goose is also good for the gander."

Omo Yoruba Ponbele said:

"Una wan weak God hand? Throughout this year e hand never rest."

Supar Pascal said:

"The only man that can leave marriage and marry another wife without divorce case or any wahala."

Hussein Muhammad Nur said:

"Abeg tag Pastor, this relationship go need small fasting join."

Ene Comfort Abel said:

"As it is, God hand don full. Because everybody dey put am for God hand. Me, I go kuku hold God leg. Shikenan."

2Baba celebrates Natasha on birthday

Legit.ng also reported that 2Baba, on Friday, November 13, celebrated his wife, Natasha Osawaru's birthday.

He penned a heartwarming message to his wife, detailing how she had brought him peace and happiness.

Natasha's birthday came after his estranged wife and actress Annie Macaulay, embraced a new era as she turned 41 on Thursday, November 13.

