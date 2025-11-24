Sophia Momodu recently responded to a curious netizen about her daughter Imade's absence from Davido's 33rd birthday party

This comes as videos captured the music star's second daughter, Hailey, at the event in Atlanta

Her response to the netizen about Imade's absence has since sparked reactions, with many criticising Sophia

Social media personality and mother of music star Davido’s first child, Sophia Momodu, has left many talking following her response to a question about her daughter Imade’s absence from Davido’s birthday celebration.

Sophia, in a post via her Snapchat page, addressed the netizen who had claimed she prevented Imade from attending her father's birthday party in Atlanta, USA.

Davido celebrated his 33rd birthday with family and friends.

His second daughter, Hailey Adeleke, stole the spotlight with her arrival at his birthday concert.

Reacting to the netizen's claim, Sophia emphasised her protectiveness towards her daughter, asking netizens to leave Imade alone.

She added that her daughter was not a bargaining chip.

She wrote:

“You people have been doing this false narrative thing for over 10 years now. And while I try to be as graceful as I can, I’m also a very protective mother. Say whatever you want about me, it’s ok. But leave my child alone. This is non-negotiable. Imade is not a bargaining chip for her mother to conform.”

See screenshots of Sophia Momodu's Snapchat post below:

Reactions trail Sophia Momodu's response

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read them below:

sweetestposh21 said:

"This sophia is very predictable..."

allibaloguntobi commented:

"I really don’t pray for a Sophia momodu in any man’s life. She can even be the one that sent or told someone to send that message to her so she can reply and trend again. She likes the attention she gets."

davina_dennis1 wrote:

"Sophia is David biggest mistake I'm sure he's regretting it."

n_n_e_ka commented:

"She’s so bitter she can’t even hide it. Shame."

i_am_tamasha reacted:

"Sooooo!!! Why didn’t allow the baby go celebrate??"

sweetestposh21 said:

"Last two weeks imade her daughter was trending with davido back to back..you wount see sophia write all these but once she's sees that Hailey or chioma is trending....she will start wahala....I was waiting for her to post this and she didn't disappoint. Anytime Hailey and chioma is trending she will start asking her self questions on snap chat to trend....ju guys should start observing from today from today."

nekky_nneka said:

"Wetin dem ask. Wetin she Dey talk."

mercyofae commented:

"E come be like say na she dey always chat herself."

