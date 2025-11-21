Chioma Adeleke has penned an emotional message to her husband and music star Davido on his 33rd birthday

The singer's wife also shared a series of videos and pictures capturing their special moments together

The highlight was a picture from Davido and Chioma's maternity shoot which caught attention on social media

Chioma Adeleke, aka Chef Chi, the wife of Afrobeats sensation David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has warmed hearts with an emotional write-up she penned for him on his 33rd birthday.

Recall that Davido celebrated his new age on Friday, November 21, with a concert in Atlanta, US.

Chioma, in her message to Davido, expressed how much she loved him and expressed gratitude to God for how far the singer has come.

"Where do I start from? This man!! Happy birthday to my HUSBAND! My bestest friend in the world! You still give me butterflies in my tummy. I love you so much. I’m grateful to God for how far you’ve come and I know He is going to do so much more with you. Cheers to more beautiful birthdays together! I wish you a long, happy, beautiful, and fulfilled life," she wrote.

Praying for her husband, the mother of two, she added,

"Anywhere there’s a gathering for evil against us, God will send permanent confusion and chaos to their midst, amen! Live long and continue to prosper my forever husband."

Chioma also shared a series of videos and pictures that captured her special moments with Davido, including their maternity photo.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Chioma appeared bored and uncomfortable as Davido lavished money on the female dancers at the club during his birthday celebration.

Slide through the post below to see the pictures and videos Chioma shared to celebrate Davido's 33rd birthday:

Fans react to Davido, Chioma's maternity picture

The photo stirred reactions from many of the couple's fans as they penned congratulatory messages. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

dr_onete said:

"favorite Picture on today’s block Bamnnnnnn!"

korexkateebz said:

"most beautiful pregnant woman A very graceful couple!! Happy birthday baba twins."

mommy_chizzy reacted:

"May the good Lord continue to shield Chioma , d twins & David under His canopy In Jesus name amen."

afia_explore said:

"Is she pregnant again wooow God is good."

iamgracekalu reacted:

"This particular picture sweet me no be small haters food don ready ooo."

ogomimi22 said:

"na wetin Chioma want us to se we go dey seeee!!!!!! I love the repeated “MY HUSBAND” maka ndi uchu. Happy birthday OBO."

igbokwe.ginika.3 commented:

"But to be honest this particular picture got me crying. This woman is too private,how did she manage to save this picture for years. Chef chi your second name should be private."

Hailey attends Davido's birthday concert

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Hailey Adeleke, Davido's second daughter, joined family, friends, and colleagues in celebrating her father on his 33rd birthday.

Hailey, who rocked a gown, was spotted with a handbag and a phone as she posed for the camera. A video showed how she arrived at the singer's concert in Atlanta.

