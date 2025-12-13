Another video from Sandra Areh, Apostle Selman's rumoured lover's birthday, has gone viral

The clip, which captured the celebrant impacting guests, as her birthday party turned into an intense prayer session

Sandra and her guests' display during the celebration also sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians online

Sandra Areh, aka Lady Sandra or Selwoman, has continued to trend on social media a few days after her birthday celebration, as another video from the event popped up online.

Recall that Sandra's party went viral due to Apostle Joshua Selman's presence, during which the popular cleric referred to her as 'my love,' fueling rumours about their relationship.

Amid the mixed reactions that have trailed her rumoured relationship with Selman, a clip showing how Sandra and her guests celebrated her birthday has also sparked reactions.

The highlight was the prayer session led by the celebrant as she impacted her guests, all ladies, by laying hands on them, with many of them falling to the ground during the process.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Faith Oyita Iroegbu, a female preacher, hailed Lady Sandra Areh as a selfless giver, who is kind, super accommodating and a helpless lover of God.

According to Faith, she was with Sandra some days ago at her house, and her words provoked a mountain of audacity in her.

The pastor stated this while celebrating Sandra's birthday on Facebook.

The video from Sandra Areh's birthday party, as she leads prayer, is below:

Reactions trail the video from Sandra Areh's party

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

Volcanoe1 commented:

"Is she the Apostle's wife or wife to be? I don't get the relationship between both of them."

sammieking7 wrote:

"Mummy Selman."

henro006 commented:

"She don't turn birthday to prayer session. If I dey there, I for don move. Even the bible say that there is time for everything."

RichardOkeke wrote:

"You see that mouth she made after "God of my glory" na Apostle be that Such a phenomenal lady."

BeansCFR commented:

"The heart break will be televised if things go south... Godforbid sha."

_____davey said:

"The camera woman for fall na, make camera spoil."

damascots2014 commented:

"She will anointed via coitus She becomes a pastor too."

MRDAN131448 said:

"So now, she don be prophetess?"

itsEvaEve wrote:

"I mean,.. you can't be that close to the apostle Joshua Selman and carry nothing!"

1OftenWonderWhy commented:

"I just came to eat cake, rice, have some drinks, dance, drop my gift and be on my way All these performances, let me know when it's happening so I can opt out."

Apostle Selman speaks about marital status

Legit.ng previously reported an old interview and sermon where Apostle Joshua Selman of Koinonia Global shared why he was yet to marry resurfaced online.

In an interview, the popular man of God confirmed he was single. Selman revealed that he had been able to deal with 'sisters and ladies' through principles and values.

