Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu, sparked a new social media buzz after sharing a message she received from a man she had only met a few hours prior

Taking to Snapchat, the fashion entrepreneur expressed concerns about the actions of Lagos men following a recent date night

In the screenshot she uploaded, the potential suitor dramatically expressed deep affection for her, which she shared with her fans

On her Snapchat channel, the mother of one shared a message from a potential suitor professing his feelings for her:

“My Sophia, you have ruined me by exposing me to the heaven of you. I constantly want to be in your presence. Are you busy today?”

Sophia responded, saying that such a message is why she tells her friends she is terrified of Lagos men.

She wondered how she could convey such a message to someone so soon after meeting them. The fashion enthusiast stated that his message is love bombing to the Pro Max.

“I always tell my friends, I’m scared of Lagos men, because sending this to someone you just met a few hours ago is wild. My Sophia nke? How?? It’s giving love bombing Pro Max. No thanks.”

See her post below:

In a previous report, Sophia disclosed why she no longer uploads photos of her daughter, Imade Adeleke, online.

The reality TV star revealed the information on Snapchat in response to a fan's question about why her pre-teen daughter had been missing from her social media accounts.

The fan wrote: “To post Imade na war.”

Sophia responded that it is a real battle since she is becoming increasingly protective of her child as she grows.

She said, “It’s a real battle. I find that I’ve become even more protective as she’s growing.”

Imade Adeleke is the daughter of singer Davido and Sophia Momodu. Though the couple parted years ago, both parents continue to prioritise their daughter's well-being.

Sophia has also stated that having another kid is not her current priority.

Legit.ng also recalls that the Nigerian influencer and entrepreneur earlier responded to a female follower who warned her to avoid responding to her online detractors.

The fan had instructed her over Snapchat to avoid reacting to trolls, stating that they are not worth her time.

“Soso, don’t reply to these people, they aren’t worth it at all. Love from London,” the female fan wrote.

Sophia emphasised that there is a tendency to silence black women and women in general, despite the fact that they are often the perpetrators of such atrocities.

“Uju, have you noticed that there’s an obsession with telling black women or just women in general, to stay quiet? And it’s mostly women like you who are used to carrying out these atrocities against fellow women. Love from Earth”.

