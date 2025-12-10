"Is She His Wife?" Reactions Trail Video of Apostle Joshua Selman at Lady's Birthday Party
- Apostle Joshua Selman turned heads as he graced the birthday party of Sandra Areh, an interior designer whose relationship with the cleric has been the subject of speculation
- One of the highpoints at the birthday celebration was when Selman referred to Sandra as 'my love,' leaving netizens wondering if the duo is dating
- In a viral video from the occasion, the celebrant, who was on her knees, clung to the preacher as he prayed for her
Nigerians have reacted to a video of Apostle Joshua Selman, founder and senior pastor of Eternity Network International, also known as Koinonia Global, at the birthday party of Lady Sandra Areh.
The cleric appeared at the occasion on Tuesday, December 9, to the delight of the celebrant and other guests.
In a video making the rounds online, Selman proceeded to lift the seated celebrant by the hand and referred to her as 'my love', a remark that furthered dating rumours.
He then prayed for Sandra, who clung to him while on her knees. Legit.ng learnt Sandra is an interior designer, who has been a longstanding supporter and worker in Apostle Selman’s ministry and has known him for years.
There is no public confirmation that the duo are in a relationship, but many lovers of the apostle remain hopeful that their speculations will materialise.
The clip was shared on TikTok by @remnantpriests_channel and went viral.
Watch the video below:
Selman's appearance at woman's birthday stirs reactions
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the video below:
@Officialchristy said:
"Anybody wey fit pull apostle out, as busy as he is! Then he doesn’t joke with that person🤭many more years to the celebrant."
Nitabella❤️ said:
"Is she his wife?"
Verra MARANATHA said:
"God abeg mek Apostle marry this lady. cause we are coming for wedding. God abeg direct mind of apostle to her ohhhhhhh."
tomiwu_beautician said:
"Not me putting my phone in my hear, just to really hear the “my love” part 😂😂. Cause I don’t even know the love of apostle’s life."
🌱🌺🌺Maria🌱🌺🌺 said:
"No one is talking about the holding of hands,that has so much meaning in every love story than that 'my love' if any man hold me like that ehn! forget it."
Man drags Junior Pope's widow over appearance at event, questions her use of iPhone 17, Toolz reacts
helgenshirley said:
"You all heard my love yet you cannot hear holy spirit concerning your life."
DaisyRwits said:
"Everyone go to Bulelwa Okoh IG account...she posted her and said ' First Lady to be ' You know Apostle Felix Okoh and AJS are so close 🥰🥰 Pastor B has revealed it to us....this wedding will hold in 2026."
Queen uniqueclothing said:
"A woman apostle is in love with and address as my love is indeed blessed, congratulations miss Sandra, I can’t wait for the union to become reality ❤am happy to know apostle has a woman."
Warm exchange between Adeboye and Selman
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that reactions had trailed a warm exchange between Pastor Enoch Adeboye and Apostle Joshua Selman.
In a video circulating online, the elderly cleric was seen sitting on a sofa when Apostle Selman walked into the room.
He was captured smiling upon seeing Daddy Adeboye, as he is fondly called. As Selman approached him, the cleric, who was involved in a public incident with Portable months ago, asked him to sit next to him.
Anita Joseph renounces self amid marriage breakup rumours, video trends: “Calvary greetings my fans”
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng