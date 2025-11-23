A Lagos lady went viral after daring suspected terrorists to come to Ikeja, Maryland, or Agege

The armed group shockingly responded, intensifying public fear and online debate

Reacting, Nigerians called for urgent action from security agencies following the exchange

A young Lagos resident has unintentionally fueled a wave of fear and confusion online after confronting a group of armed men on TikTok.

The men, suspected to be terrorists, posted a disturbing video, only for the lady to challenge them to come to Ikeja if they were truly as powerful as they claimed.

The group responded with a chilling “OK.”

This interaction did not happen in a vacuum. Nigeria has endured a painful series of attacks in recent months, with bandits and terrorists wreaking havoc across states like Kebbi, Kwara, and Niger.

Fans react to exchange between TikToker, Bandits

@PoemsFromAir;

"Tiwa ti wa ta bayi!!! Nigeria is gone to the drain. See people begging under the comment that their family is in ikeja and he shouldn’t accept the dare "

@stmajoraa

"Their Audacity. Make dem enter east make men use them settle scores."

@Fillipo_Saga

"We are our own problem in this country Who dey dare these heartless people now fit dey mental health institution and she forget to take her drug on that day oh"

@Princes03107131:

"Nothing person no go see for TikTok Terrorists get TikTok account but security officials never track them down?"

@outtahighbee:

"Abi this people Dey craze ni? Who’s daring them to come to Lagos? E be like dat girl don mad finish and she wan make motor jam am? Abeg o brother bandit, pls don’t come to Lagos o. na prank dem dey prank u don’t take it serious abeg. Remain for ur North abeg. Da Allah"

@JTFrappy:

"These are clearly not Nigerians. While growing up in the north there were people called Buzu, they’re Muslims but clearly not Hausas, don’t really pass as Fulanis. Hausas deject them because of ways, hygiene…etc. People in this video look and talk exactly like them."

@abiolabada5

"If the lady knows moshalasi alhaja axis of Agege very well, she would know that it's very possible for their agents to be around Agege already. They are probably just waiting for instructions"

@KingOdy:

"These people can't be Nigerians, I find it difficult to digest why some Nigerian of Northern extraction support them instead of exposing them. What's their motive?"

Mr Real raises alarm over bandits inflitration in Lagos.

Mr Real shares disturbing dream about Lagos

Legit.ng earlier reported that rapper, Mr Real, shared a disturbing dream he claimed carried a message of looming danger.

The singer, who recently called out Dbanj, took to social media to recount a vivid vision in which armed bandits allegedly infiltrated Lagos State. According to him, this was not an ordinary nightmare.

The artist stated that over the years, 70% of his dreams have come to pass, suggesting that this one might be more than just imagination.

