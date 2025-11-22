Chioma’s return to Instagram with a rare 20-slide birthday slide for Davido sent fans into a frenzy.

A bold fan declared she loves Davido more than Chioma, and the chef didn’t ignore it

The unexpected exchange under the viral birthday post has now become the talking point among netizens

For the first time in a long while, Chioma Adeleke decided to bless social media with a glimpse into her private world, and she did it in grand style.

To celebrate Davido’s 33rd birthday on Friday, November 21, the chef shared a touching 20-slide picture montage filled with private, previously unseen moments.

From their private travels to pregnancy clips she had never posted before, Chioma served fans a wholesome dose of affection and nostalgia.

A female fan professes love to Davido, drawing reactions from Chioma. Photos: @prettee_dimples/@chefchi/IG.

Source: Instagram

Within hours, the post exploded across Instagram, gathering close to 500,000 likes and over 14,000 comments as fans celebrated the couple’s love story.

But among the thousands of comments, one audacious message stood out, and Chioma did not let it slide.

A female IG user, @prettee_dimples, drew unexpected attention when she confidently wrote under the viral post:

“For Chioma's mind, she loves Davido pass me oh.”

Chioma spotted it… and responded instantly. Her reply? A series of strong-faced emojis.

See Chioma's reaction here:

Fans react to the exchange between Chioma and lady

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@peaceekonet:

"Life so private nobody know say I love Davido pass everybody"

@obianuguozojiofor:

"Ezigbo Nwanyi see as she laugh OBO is blessed to have such a beautiful heart woman like mummy jj"

@empresslovette:

"Because we are plentyyyy ooo Chef Chi you have a big family now. This marriage na we pay bride price ooo we will still renew it every time year 😂😂😂 OBO is our brother and you are our wife"

@amebo1ofafrica:

"Even Davido with all his songs put together no love Chioma reach me"

@kpluxury_:

"Just watch how bloggers would twist the narration"

@onyeka_anumudu:

"She don finally reply one people. Mind u this comment has been on reply by Davido fans to express how much they love David... it's all love don't get it twisted."

@beegail641:

"Bloggers don get another twist of fate to cashout from"

@princeigbokwe_:

"For chioma to react aswr that girl is up to no good 😂 chioma wey no dey talk"

@chi.oma72:

"Chi no gree for am at all na once she send warning face"

keishawesley1_:

"Oh my lady did you really think you love him more than us"

Chioma reacted to a female fan's gesture to Davido with strong face emojis. @chefchi/IG.

Source: Instagram

Hailey attends Davido's birthday concert

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Hailey Adeleke, Davido's second daughter, joined family, friends, and colleagues in celebrating her father on his 33rd birthday.

Hailey, who rocked a gown, was spotted with a handbag and a phone as she posed for the camera.

A video showed how she arrived at the singer's concert in Atlanta.

Source: Legit.ng