Nigerian singer 2Baba and his wife, Natasha Osawaru, are expecting their first child together.

The announcement came as Natasha Osawaru shared a video flaunting her hefty baby bump, immediately catching the attention of fans.

Legit.ng reports that 2baba had surprised Natasha on her birthday.

Many were quick to marvel at 2Baba’s fertility, jokingly referring to him as a “baby-making machine.”

Fans mock 2Baba as a photo of heavily pregnant Natasha trends. Photos: 2baba.

Source: Instagram

Some even teased that anything he touches turns into pregnancy, and that his family tree is expanding faster than anyone could keep up with.

Others humorously suggested that 2Baba might soon need a personal assistant just to manage all the little ones.

2baba bags an appointment

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state appointed 2Baba as his technical adviser on entertainment and community outreach.

The governor made the announcement in a trending video, where members of the cabinet applauded the governor for the appointment given to the music star to contribute to the development of the state.

Alia gave an appointment to the music legend during his visit to the government house in Makurdi, the state capital, on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

See the post here:

Fans react to Natasha's pregnancy pic

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@switbeckssexy:

"This one normally na elede. Anything he touch must swell pass garri"

@The_3rd_Eye__;

"2face walks around with an already fertilized sp*rm.……he is just looking for a carrier"

@phemidawhiz:

"Tubaba. Sharp shooter. E no dey waste time. His game is conc and choke!"

@king__icey:

"You wan dey whine person wey sing african queen? you no see the lines, your babe go wet d!e"

@diamonddemola:

"Whatever you do, don’t let this guy have s*x with you raw.. We should change his name to Mr Fertile."

@okeyjames:

"It doesn’t matter how many children you already have as a man, a woman married to you just wants to have her own children. Lmao."

@1bigsam:

"It's not just music alone If na to give woman belle Just give it to 2baba Even if person enter menopause, 2baba still fit run am make e get belle"

@olusolami07:

"When baba sang Raindrop, I think sey e don change but I forgot sey change no dey work for naija"

@magnus_coker;

"Enter the place..... and see what-a-gwan..... you go know say AC no be fan"...... "make we see whether you no go carry belle today:! Guy man still get "groundnuts" for him "amuory"!

2Baba has seven other kids with three women. Photo: 2baba.

Source: Instagram

2baba and new wife Natasha Osawaru, trend

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian music legend 2Baba and his new wife made headlines on blogs following a recent event they attended.

A video, which captured how both the musician and the Edo state lawmaker behaved at the event, trended on social media.

Netizens were more engrossed with the ensemble Natsaha wore for the occasion, triggering numerous reactions across social media platforms.

