A Nigerian man chose to stay outside his church instead of joining other worshippers inside during a vigil

The man said he would rather remain outside to stay alert and be able to escape in case of any bandit attack on the church

His fear stems from the recent terrorist attack on a church in Kwara state, where some worshippers were killed and an unconfirmed number of people were abducted

A man, @ojugo_1, has shared a video on TikTok showing how he remained outside a church during its vigil over fear of bandits.

In the clip, the young man could be seen with some pals while other worshippers were seated in the church.

According to him, he would rather stay outside so he could easily escape should bandits attack the church.

He pointed at the church's gate and fence area as his possible escape angles. The man, who spoke in Pidgin, maintained that he would not hesitate to flee if he suspected a bandit attack. In his words:

"So we dey one church vigil like this...Omo, na outside I go dey o. I go dey outside.

"See me, see gate. If I just hear say na bandit..."

He noted that the country's situation requires tough security measures.

His video comes days after a deadly terrorist attack on a Kwara church, which left some worshippers dead and many others kidnapped.

Man's video at church vigil stirs reactions

Kwara church attack: Nigerian police make arrests

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) had made arrests in connection with the deadly terrorist attack on a church in Kwara.

Security agents apprehended food and fuel suppliers linked to criminals operating in the state, as well as a man from Makurdi, Benue state, who allegedly confessed to fixing weapons for the terrorists.

Ibraheem Abdullateef, senior special assistant on communications to Kwara governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, made this known in a statement on Friday, November 21, sent to Legit.ng.

