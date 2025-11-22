"Na Outside I Go Dey": Man Refuses to Remain inside Church during Vigil over Fear of Bandits Attack
- A Nigerian man chose to stay outside his church instead of joining other worshippers inside during a vigil
- The man said he would rather remain outside to stay alert and be able to escape in case of any bandit attack on the church
- His fear stems from the recent terrorist attack on a church in Kwara state, where some worshippers were killed and an unconfirmed number of people were abducted
A man, @ojugo_1, has shared a video on TikTok showing how he remained outside a church during its vigil over fear of bandits.
In the clip, the young man could be seen with some pals while other worshippers were seated in the church.
According to him, he would rather stay outside so he could easily escape should bandits attack the church.
He pointed at the church's gate and fence area as his possible escape angles. The man, who spoke in Pidgin, maintained that he would not hesitate to flee if he suspected a bandit attack. In his words:
"So we dey one church vigil like this...Omo, na outside I go dey o. I go dey outside.
"See me, see gate. If I just hear say na bandit..."
He noted that the country's situation requires tough security measures.
His video comes days after a deadly terrorist attack on a Kwara church, which left some worshippers dead and many others kidnapped.
Watch his video below:
Man's video at church vigil stirs reactions
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's vigil video below:
Olu~Ebubechi 🥰🤭 said:
"Even this year Shiloh I no sure if I go go church o I go just connect from house Biko."
adebola adeboye said:
"No b from gate or fence anything go come in from?? abi na underground?? May God keep us all."
Onyinye Chi said:
"Make everybody com with cutlass on cross over night even pastor seef. make nobody loose guard ooo."
Akintokun Gabriel(TheLightBoy) said:
"Abeg o as our government no wan do something make we sef go Dey vigilante my bro…"
Bukky Gold said:
"Make somebody just throw one big knockout i swear everywhere go scatter."
mary🦋🌈 said:
"Omo on the 31st of December all these bandit go carry people gan o😂😂😂 you go just dey inside church wan say happy new year, you go think say na banger sound you Dey hear not knowing say na bandit dey shot gun."
Abiola Akinyemi said:
"Better stay ur house 🏠 and pray 🙏, God dey everywhere,even toilet 🚽 he dey, make unah dey find wetin no lost up and down."
chipeters_01 said:
"My landlord don end loud music for compound."
Kwara church attack: Nigerian police make arrests
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) had made arrests in connection with the deadly terrorist attack on a church in Kwara.
Security agents apprehended food and fuel suppliers linked to criminals operating in the state, as well as a man from Makurdi, Benue state, who allegedly confessed to fixing weapons for the terrorists.
Ibraheem Abdullateef, senior special assistant on communications to Kwara governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, made this known in a statement on Friday, November 21, sent to Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
