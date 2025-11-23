Nigerian singer Mr Real recounted a troubling dream involving armed bandits entering Lagos State

The artist stated that 70% of his dreams usually come to pass, deepening public concern

His revelation has opened conversations about insecurity, fear, and the power of intuition

Popular Nigerian artiste, Mr Real, has shared a disturbing dream he claimed carried a message of looming danger.

The singer, who recently called out Dbanj, took to social media to recount a vivid vision in which armed bandits allegedly infiltrated Lagos State,

According to him, this was not an ordinary nightmare.

The artist stated that over the years, 70% of his dreams have come to pass, suggesting that this one might be more than just imagination.

He wrote with a sense of urgency, noting that he felt compelled to share the dream rather than dismiss it.

For many Nigerians already fatigued by frequent reports of bandit attacks, kidnappings, and violent ambushes across various regions, his statement touched a nerve.

Mr Real’s video was coming after suspected bandits abducted 38 persons at a church in Kwara State. The following day, over 300 students were abducted at a school in Niger State.

Fans react to Mr Real's video

@com2sals:

"You are simply voicing the next ipob sponsors project, like always it shall come to be a failure & those behind it will meet their untimely end.."

@DaLegendary_:

"Well, everyone with sense already knows it will get to that one day if nothing is done about the level of insecurity in the country. It’s nothing special."

@mayor3311:

"Out of the four vision Awolowo give before he died 3 has already happened remaining one. and I am very sure that one will happen soon"

@Legendarywillsj:

"Around the year 2015, I had a revelation"dream" and there was w@r, I mean civil w@r. It frightened me to reality and since then, whenever I see these news, these killings,it beckons on a replay like yesterday."

@seamfaces:

"This reminded me of a 2015 dream—right after that harbinger arrived. Chaos on Third Mainland Bridge, traffic at a standstill, terror unfolding. I woke up with a strange certainty that I needed to change my future plans."

@Dxcmodels:

"Funny thing is the ones in the north dont have to come to Lagos to do this… we have a army of them already in Lagos they just need to collect signal and boom everywhere don burst all this almajiri’s scavengers okada riders if they get signal once they will round us up"

@vira9ja:

"Dream or not, nothing is far fetched in a country where insecurity keeps growing while leadership keeps pretending. Lagos is not immune.... when the system fails, danger moves freely."

Mr Real goes unclad

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mr. Real caused a huge stir online after posting an unclad video of himself on his social media page.

Taking to his verified Instagram account, the Legegbe crooner posted a video of himself taking a dump in the restroom. However, that was not the strangest part of the video.

The music star was totally unclad in the viral video. The clip showed Mr Real laughing hysterically as he raised his hands occasionally as if to showcase his private area. He continued to laugh hard after every move.

