Portable has shared a message that one of his baby mamas, Ashabi Simple, allegedly sent to an alfa about her love interest

In the chat, the mother of two was telling the cleric about her love interest and expressing frustration that the man might not want her.

Fans reacted by speculating on the name of the man Ashabi Simple might be seeing, while also sharing their thoughts about the music star

Street pop singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, has shared a chat one of his baby mamas allegedly sent to an alfa amid their ongoing online feud.



The couple has been at odds over their love life, both ranting online with their fans. The music star had claimed that Ashabi Simple called him a "one-minute man."

On his Instagram page, Ashabi Simple was seen chatting with an alfa, discussing the man she truly loves, who is not her children’s father.



In the chat, Ashabi Simple told the cleric that she loves a man but cannot express her feelings because she is still with Portable.



She further shared that the man she loves doesn’t even care about her, and asked the cleric if she could pray about it.



Ashabi Simple mentioned the name of the man she loves, Kenny Hussein. The alfa promised to pray for the actress and encouraged her not to give up.

Fans react to Portable’s post about Asabi



Fans eagerly speculated about the identity of the man Ashabi Simple is interested in, with some pointing out that if it were TikTok, Kenny's identity would be easily revealed through his handle.



This is not the first time Portable and Ashabi Simple have had a public altercation. Many have taunted the actress for marrying another woman's husband, but she has always defended her love for the singer, stating that she can never leave him.

@scentbylade wrote:

"Week wey go sweet na Monday you go know we never rest since yesterday."

@giftoblack shared:

"Ashabi don enter so you go her house go sleep begin open phone for night?"

@___balikiss_shared:

"Na why I like TikTok, i for done see Kenny Hussein handle for comment section asapu."

@seuness_vibes said:

"Make una stop day trust woman na why I carry hook up sleep yesterday night on my story I no get girlfriend."

@holatemitide stated:

"But why she go loose guard na."

@officialmrgovernor commented:

"Kenny Hussein won collect Mr Nigeria wife and pikin !!! U dey wyne ? U won collect ? No enter songo oo para don dey body like this ! Anybody with that name go dey collect dey go from now on."

Ashabi Simple drools over Portable

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ashabi Simple announced that she was missing the music star.

She posted a clip of the two of them in his car, listening, dancing and vibing to her husband's hit song.

Ashabi Simple made an excellent prayer for the singer and said she would go to sleep so she could dream about him.

