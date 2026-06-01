A viral moment between royal father Oba Elegushi and fashion stylist Medlin Boss has surfaced online

In the video, the two were seen at an event having fun together as the monarch hugged the fashion stylist and appeared to whisper something in her ear

Many social media users shared their observations about the interaction and speculated about what might be between them

A video of Oba Saheed Elegushi, the Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom, and fashion stylist Mimi Linda Yina, better known as Medlin Boss, has surfaced online.

The two appeared to have met at a party, where the monarch gave the fashion entrepreneur a warm hug and seemed to whisper something in her ear.

Reactions trail moment between Oba Elegushi and Medlin Boss. Photo credit@medlkinboss/@hrmselegushi

Source: Instagram

The way he looked at her as he was leaving sparked speculation among social media users about the nature of their relationship.

Medlin Boss was seen laughing and blushing after hearing what the monarch told her.

Medlin Boss and Oba Elegushi meet again

In another part of the video, the royal father was seated when he spotted the fashion stylist and called her over. The pair exchanged greetings and smiled at each other once again.

Medlin Boss bent slightly to listen to what the monarch was saying, while both of them laughed during the conversation.

They were also seen holding hands briefly while chatting at the event. At another point, the fashion stylist leaned in again as they continued their conversation, laughing and smiling throughout the exchange.

Fans react to video of Medlin Boss and Oba Elegushi

Reacting to the video, many social media users read meaning into the interaction between the two personalities. Some pointed to the way the monarch looked at the fashion stylist and speculated about a possible romantic connection.

Fans send memo to Oba Elegushi over greeting with Medlin Boss. Photo credit@hrmelegushi

Source: Instagram

Others noted that, as a traditional ruler, he is permitted to marry more than one wife and jokingly referred to Medlin Boss as an "incoming wife."

However, some commenters were reluctant to make assumptions, saying they did not want to make remarks they could not defend.

A few others stated that they would return to the comment section after reading more reactions and observations about the monarch's conduct in the video.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Oba Elegushi's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the monarch and the fashion designer at the event. Here are comments below:

@estah_o reacted:

"I don't see too much happening here, sha."

@simplicious_23 commented:

"Kabiyesi boxer don wet."

@faith_osems stated:

"If I talk, dey will pick me up, let just “Hnmmmmmmm."

@mamazzeeee shared:

"The comment never plenty, make I go come. Walk."

@akpajosephine reacted:

"So what is wrong with the video? Abi una think say them dey discuss knack there of all places?"

@bettynwaks commented:

"This one don carry her attractive spirit reach there."

@anniebaby7371 wrote:

"After talking, make dem close mouth. Oba is a king and can marry 5 wives. As long as he has married after my Olori Sekinat, I want him to marry more. Second wives don't deserve peace."

Oba Elegushi's wife rocks birthday aso-oke

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Olori Sekinat, the first wife of Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Elegushi of Ikate, turned a year older.

The queen, who owns The Monarch Event Centre in Lagos, was celebrated by the company's official Instagram page.

They shared several photos from her birthday shoot, which saw her draped in a brown and white asoke.

Source: Legit.ng