Ojude Oba festival attendee went viral after a controversial video of her sparked online debate

The elderly woman at the 2026 celebration faced criticism for allegedly smoking during the event

She came forward to speak on what actually happened at the premises, offering her side of the story

An elderly woman who trended from the 2026 Ojude Oba Festival in Ogun State has spoken out after facing criticism over a video of her.

In the controversial clip, the woman known as Oluwatoyin Olushile appeared to be smoking at the cultural event.

Ojude Oba drama unfolds as viral woman addresses controversial footage. Credit: Ojude Oba

Source: Instagram

The Ojude Oba Festival, held three days after Eid al-Kabir, drew thousands of attendees from across Nigeria and the diaspora.

The 2026 edition gained massive online attention, with Oluwatoyin ‘s clip sparking heated debate.

Breaking her silence, she identified herself as Oluwatoyin Olushile, a New York-based professional who works as a manager at a post office in the United States. She firmly denied being a smoker, clarifying that the object in her hand was not a cigarette.

“My name is Oluwatoyin Olushile, I’m from New York City, I work as a manager in the post office in New York City. I’ve never smoked in my life. What I held that day is an electric cigar, and what’s inside was a vapour, no smell or nothing,” she explained.

Olushile added that the device was made in the United States by a friend and emphasised that she only wanted to try something new.

“I am a very good person, I am very, very intelligent, I am a very educated woman as well, so don’t judge me by the cover. I am not a smoker; I just wanted to do something new that nobody ever did before, and that is what I did,” she said.

Her statement has sparked fresh conversations online, with many now debating the role of perception and judgment in viral culture.

See the video below:

Netizens react to Ojude Oba viral lady's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Eruja1 said:

"Always avoid actions that you would not be proud of, no matter the situation. Counsel giving to my son few weeks ago."

@AY_Water said:

"Somebody needs to tell her that she go explain tire..... You want to do something new, so na smoking you choose outta anything... She suppose finalize am and propose to farook oreagba, dey will make good couple together."

@HardTruthhub said:

"Electric cigar that produces smoke wey full everywhere but “no smell” Oluwatoyin from NYC post office never smoked before but chose Ojude Oba to test her new gadget. The ancestors were disappointed that day."

@SeyiofArsenal said:

"She only got the accent right about once. That's by the way. Smoker doesn't mean you only smoke cigarettes or hemp... M'am you are a smoker."

@mainolufemi said:

"She is mouthed; if she is your mother-in-law, don't maltreat her daughter o. Also, always be humble to her and get ready to attend parties every other Saturday. I love her style sha!"

Viral Videos Capture Moment Ogun Gov, Tinubu's Son, Top Senator Storm Ojude Oba 2026 Festival

Source: Twitter

Seyi Tinubu and Gbenga Daniel make appearance

Seyi Tinubu’s appearance at the event also attracted significant attention online, with several attendees recording videos and photographs as he arrived at the festival grounds.

Senator Gbenga Daniel, who currently serves as senator representing Ogun East, was equally received by supporters and festival participants during his arrival.

The annual Ojude Oba Festival traditionally holds in Ijebu-Ode shortly after the Eid celebrations and is attended by traditional rulers, political leaders, business figures and cultural enthusiasts.

The event is known for promoting unity, culture and tourism in Ogun State while showcasing the rich heritage of the Ijebu people.

Source: Legit.ng