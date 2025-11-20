Social media critic Verydarkman left many on alert as he addressed Christians amid the ongoing alleged persecution

The activist spoke on the importance of self-defence and argued that there was more to Christianity than peace

VDM cited passages in the Bible where Christians went to war and won their battles, and claimed that it was time to act

Social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), has stirred controversy online as he urged Christians in Nigeria to “prepare themselves” in the face of alleged recurring attacks across parts of the country.

In the video, VDM argued that Christians have been misled into believing that Christianity is only a religion of peace.

According to him, the Bible also contains accounts of conflict, and believers must understand this historical context.

“Christianity is not a religion of peace as you have been told all your life by these pastors,” he said.

“Christianity is also a religion of war and of pain… you have to prepare yourself from today.”

VDM referenced past incidents of violence in Benue, Jos, and the recent attack on a CAC church in Eruku, Kwara State, where worshippers were reportedly forced to flee.

He criticised what he described as an overdependence on prayer without strategic self-protection, saying that the realities on the ground had changed over the years.

To support his claims, he cited a 1986 newspaper report in which Pastor W.F. Kumuyi urged Nigerians to pray for the unity of the nation.

VDM argued that decades after such calls, attackers now operate with sophisticated weapons. He insisted that prayer alone is not enough for these vulnerable times.

Drawing from 2 Samuel 5, he emphasised that biblical figures like David sought divine guidance before engaging in battles, suggesting that Christians must also be “strategically prepared” for threats.

“Attack is the best form of defence,” he said while recounting David’s conflict with the Philistines. However, VDM repeatedly clarified that Muslims are not the enemy, stressing that criminal groups often hide under religion to commit violent acts. He described the insecurity as political and linked it to wider social and territorial issues. “It is political,” he said.

“These people hide under religion… Muslims are not your enemies.”

Verydarkman’s video trends

The video has since sparked mixed reactions online.

benybentz said:

"There is a reason why the Catholic Church has Knights."

olatunji02_ said:

"Even in football.. best form of defense is attack."

opphicial_2 said:

"I pity people wey still dey go to church shaaa."

wisdomyaky09 said:

"Watch before you comment nonsense God bless vdm 😍👏❤️."

james188554

"If una understand what vdm is saying it would be better for us… this guy his trying to hint us to get Kala make them plan well and strike."

jay.__.xv said:

"Even the Bible called God a consuming fire!!"

mangajackson.mj

"VDM don't be confused between Christianity and Judaism.."

unfilteredwithada_ said:

"Political plant!"

semiuolalekansikiru said:

"Choose Jesus today and you will understand. All these are not what Jesus preaches."

benjay_360 said:

"Facts!!!! By the time bandits too start loosing their men.. Dey will start to reconsider."

vazco_dxb_4pf said:

"Religion is fake , I'm so disappointed people are still religious 😢."

hehisdani said:

"I don't agree with vdm this time around, I know it's high time we start defending ourselves from terrorists and also correct Christianity started from the new testament ... I don't agree with him this time, in the aspect of him saying that Christianity is not a peaceful religion, backing it up with the old testament is not right..."

olaocommon said:

"Face ur baba and charms u hear? Leave Christians and Christianity alone!"

0xnuel_ said:

"@verydarkblackman I respect you bro but the verses of the Bible you are quoting to back up your claim is wrong... Christianity started after Jesus death... The old testament and living in the shadow of what to come that's why in the book of Matthew Jesus said "you would have heard from your ancestors that wage war and whoever wages war on your... But I'm here to tell you to make peace even with your enemy."

