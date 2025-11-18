US lawmaker Riley Moore condemned the abduction of 25 schoolgirls in Kebbi and called for prayers for the victims

A United States lawmaker, Riley Moore, has reacted to the abduction of schoolgirls from Government Secondary School, Maga, in the Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi state.

Moore condemned the attack and called for prayers for the victims.

Abduction of 25 Girls in Kebbi: US Lawmaker Speaks Out

The lawmaker made the reaction in a post on X on Tuesday, November 18.

“Please join me in praying for the 25 girls who have been kidnapped and for the repose of the soul of their vice principal, who was killed,” he wrote.

He added: “While we don’t have all the details on this horrific attack, we know that the attack occurred in a Christian enclave in Northern Nigeria.”

Lawmaker urges decisive action

Moore further called on authorities to act swiftly, stating: “The Nigerian government must do more to end the rampant violence.”

The attack happened in the early hours of Monday when heavily armed bandits stormed the school, killing the vice principal, injuring staff members, and abducting 25 students.

Claims challenged by Nigerian official

Moore’s description of the attack triggered strong pushback. Bashir Ahmad, a former Senior Special Assistant on New Media to the late President Muhammadu Buhari, corrected the record.

“While appreciating your concern and praying for our sisters, it is important to correct a crucial detail here, the attack did not occur in a Christian enclave,” Ahmad wrote.

He added:

“It happened within a Muslim community, and the victims themselves were Muslims. This is precisely why we keep saying that even you, Americans, either do not understand the complexity of Nigeria’s insecurity challenges, or you are deliberately pushing unholy narratives that risk worsening our already fragile unity,” he added.

FG pledges action

The federal government has assured that it is committed to securing the safe return of the abducted students.

Officials expressed deep concern over the incident, stating that they “share in the pain of the victims” and are actively working to bring the girls home safely.

Atiku laments as 25 girls kidnapped in Kebbi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, has condemned the abduction of 25 girls at the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga, Danko district of Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi state.

At around 4 am - 5 am on Monday, November 17, when gunmen invaded the school while firing into the air, police personnel stationed at the location engaged the intruders, but the attackers had already entered the compound and fled with the students.

Reacting to the development, Atiku condemned the attack, calling on the federal government to up its game in confronting the insecurity challenges across the country. The 2027 presidential hopeful lamented that several villages across the north are under consistent bandit attacks.

